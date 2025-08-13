Gabby Thomas recently opened up about confronting a disturbing situation, including dealing with stalkers and public attention. Thomas won multiple gold medals at the Paris Games to record an impressive run. However, the victory came with a steep cost and unwanted attention.Thomas started to notice a group of three to six men showing up at the airports to get autographs. After experiencing the hostile situation multiple times, Thomas took to social media to address the situation earlier this year. She stated that although she thought it was a coincidence initially, they grew aggressive when Thomas refused to sign.The Olympian also reflected on one of the instances when the group bought fake tickets to follow her into the boarding area. In a recent interview with The Squeeze, Thomas stated that some people thinking it's their right to invade her privacy only because they see her on TV and online is scary.&quot;Even if you don't feel like you are in danger, it's just the fact that it's the entitlement that people feel they can put you in that situation. So when I made a post about it, I was genuinely looking for answers. I was curious to know like does anyone know what's going on? How could this be happening? Someone working at the airline tipping them off? For people to just feel time they are entitled to that type of access just because they see you like on the internet or on TV, it's just it's really scary.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe further stated that the group followed her even when she made last-minute flight bookings, of which no one was aware.Gabby Thomas calls out a harasser after experiencing an invasive situation of stalking during the Grand Slam Track meet in PhiladelphiaGabby Thomas at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)Gabby Thomas experienced an unnerving situation at the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia, held on May 31 and June 1, 2025, where she was bullied by a spectator from the stands during the race. In a video posted by the harasser (which was later deleted), he was seen heckling her. She shared the video on social media and clapped back, writing:&quot;This grown man followed me around the track as I took pictures and signed autographs for fans (mostly children), shouting personal insults- anybody who enables him online is gross.&quot;At the meeting, Thomas settled in second and fourth place in the 200m and 400m events, respectively..