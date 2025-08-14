"One has autism and then the other one has ADHD”- Gabby Thomas reveals real reason behind chosing to study neurobiology at Harvard

Gabby Thomas recently spoke about the real reason behind pursuing neurobiology at Harvard. The Olympic champion sprinter had completed her graduation from Harvard University in neurobiology and global health.

In a recent podcast session for the YouTube channel The Squeeze, Thomas revealed that her brothers' condition propelled her to pursue neurobiology. She also revealed that she had developed an interest in this subject since her junior year of high school.

"So neurobiology came because I just knew I wanted to do neurobiology from junior year of high school. I have two brothers who are neuro divergent. One has autism, the other has ADHD, and I would watch them kind of navigate the world, um and I kind of saw just, like the limited resources that were available," Thomas said [10:30 onwards].

As she balanced her studies and her passion for athletics, Gabby Thomas also completed her post-graduation in epidemiology from the regional campus of the University of Texas Health Science Center, which was situated in Austin, Texas. Thomas finished her post-graduate studies in May 2023. Thomas also volunteers at a healthcare clinic in Austin, Texas.

Gabby Thomas opened up about the stalking incident at the airport

Gabby Thomas talks about the stalking incident at the airport [Image Source: Getty]

Gabby Thomas also spoke about the stalking incident that disturbed her. In the aforementioned interview with The Squeeze, the Olympic champion mentioned:

"Even if you don't feel like you are in danger, it's just the fact that it's the entitlement that people feel they can put you in that situation. So when I made a post about it, I was genuinely looking for answers. I was curious to know, like, does anyone know what's going on? How could this be happening? Someone working at the airline tipping them off? For people to just feel like they are entitled to that type of access just because they see you like on the internet or on TV, it's just really scary."

For the uninitiated, Thomas noticed a group of three to six men following her at the airports on the pretext of getting autographs. She initially ignored this as a mere coincidence, but grew concerned about their behavior when she refused to sign the autographs.

Gabby Thomas was last seen in action at the USATF Nationals. She had overcome Brittany Brown in an intense 200m race to qualify for the World Championships by a razor-thin margin.

