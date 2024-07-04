"Not everyone needs a mic and a platform"- Simone Biles shares cryptic message as Mykayla Skinner takes dig at the Paris-bound U.S. Gymnastics team

Simone Biles recently shared a cryptic message as Mykayla Skinner made some comments on the U.S. Gymnastics team bound for the Paris Olympics. Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, Skinner spoke about the new gymnastics team in her YouTube video which was criticized by a lot of fans and gymnastics enthusiasts.

In her video titled " Olympic Trials Recap: USA Women's Gymnastics", Mykayla Skinner spoke in detail about the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics trials. However, her comments on gymnasts other than Simone Biles garnered a lot of criticism from fans who felt that the comments were distasteful and condescending in this situation.

"Besides Simone, the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be. I have noticed that a lot of girls just don't work that hard. A lot of girls just don't have that work ethic. Some of the other girls that fell twice and still ended up in second place in the all-around is just kind of crazy to me, she said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The video brought a lot of backlash and fans were unhappy with the subtle dig that Mykayla Skinner took at Suni Lee who stood second in the all-around at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics trials. Fans pointed out that despite the struggles Lee went through in the past year, she managed to emerge victorious.

As the conversation was brewing among fans, Simone Biles took to threads to share a short message.

" Not everyone needs a mic and a platform," she wrote.

Soon enough, Biles' comment became a topic of discussion among fans. Biles' message was not clearly directed to a particular person but fans considered it to be relevant in the current context where her Olympic teammates were under question.

" Get her Simone," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

Mykayla Skinner took Simone Biles' place at the Tokyo Olympics after her withdrawal

Mykayla Skinner at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics just before the finals of the vaults at the Tokyo Olympics citing mental health concerns. It was during this time, that Mykayla Skinner took her position to compete in the finals of the vault event.

Skinner was not part of the four-member team that represented the United States in Tokyo but she participated in the non-nominative spot. She competed in the all-around event, where she finished eleventh.

Mykayla Skinner won her first Olympic medal in the vault where she was placed second after taking Biles' spot. She retired from Gymnastics after the Tokyo Olympics to return to university and complete her education.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback