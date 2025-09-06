  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Not feeling super patriotic going into Worlds" - Nikki Hiltz voices frustration over Texas’ legislation affecting transgender community

"Not feeling super patriotic going into Worlds" - Nikki Hiltz voices frustration over Texas’ legislation affecting transgender community

By Amitha Reji George
Published Sep 06, 2025 18:10 GMT
2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty
Nikki Hiltz at 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

American runner and Olympian Nikki Hiltz has expressed frustration over the Texas legislature's ban on transgender people from using public restrooms. On Wednesday, September 4, the Texas Senate passed a bill banning transgender individuals from using bathrooms, locker rooms, or incarceration facilities that align with their gender identity.

Ad

According to reports, the bill imposes a $25,000 fine on any government agency or public institution, like a school or university, for a first violation, and $125,000 for a second offense. Hiltz, who is traveling to Tokyo for the World Athletics Championships, voiced their frustration on Instagram, writing:

“Definitely not feeling super patriotic going into this world champs especially with so much BS like this passing in the states rn.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Screenshot of story (IG/@nikkihiltz)
Screenshot of story (IG/@nikkihiltz)

The American middle-distance runner is set to represent the U.S. in the women’s 1500m at the championships at Worlds.

Ad

Nikki Hiltz most recently competed at the Brussels Diamond League on August 29, where they won the women’s 1500m in 3:55.94, marking the first Diamond League 1500m victory by an American woman since 2018. Linden Hall and Nelly Chepchirchir finished second and third, respectively. Hiltz then skipped the Zurich Diamond League finals.

Nikki Hiltz opens up about setbacks, details injury struggles and car accident in 2025 season

Memorial Van Damme 2025 - Wanda Diamond League - Source: Getty
Memorial Van Damme 2025 - Wanda Diamond League - Source: Getty

Nikki Hiltz had a challenging 2025 season. In March, they changed coaches from Mike Smith to Julie Benson, then later in May suffered a hamstring injury, and was also involved in a car accident in June. Amid all these struggles, Hiltz still claimed their third consecutive U.S. outdoor title in the 1500m and secured a spot on the World Championships team.

Ad

In a post-race interview after U.S. nationals, they reflected on the 2025 season and said (via Speakurpiece):

“It’s been a hard year. Like, I think from the outside, you can see it looks very linear, like, ‘Oh, Nikki’s just repeating and running well,’ but it’s been so hard… So I switched coaches. In March, I started working with Julie, which isn’t that long ago. It’s been a bit of an adjustment… But even change, like, even if it’s good change, change is hard.”
Ad
“You know, and then I had a little hamstring thing come up… And then Emma and I, my partner and I, got in a really scary car accident. Yeah, it was in the middle of June, and it just rocked us. Like, it was just scary,” Nikki Hiltz added.

Nikki Hiltz started their season strong by winning both the 1500m and 3000m at the USATF Indoor Championships in February. They also hold the American mile record at 4:16.35.

About the author
Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications