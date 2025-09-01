"I'm almost always at a loss for words"- Nikki Hiltz opens up about taking efforts to bring running and the LGBTQ community together

American runner and Olympian Nikki Hiltz recently opened up about the efforts to bring running and the LGBTQ community together. The middle-distance runner is currently preparing for the upcoming World Championships, for which they even skipped the Diamond League finals held in Zurich a couple of days ago.

Hiltz posted a video snap of their conversation with the podcast channel Podium Athletics on their Instagram story. The 30-year-old athlete talked about their prized initiative, Pride 5K, which aims to bring some of the best athletes and the LGBTQ community under one roof.

Hiltz wrote in the caption of their Instagram story:

"Whenever I'm asked to talk about @pride5k, I'm almost always at a loss for words. I think I don't know where to begin - I could talk about all the money we've raised , the evolution of all the cute race shirts, or how this race and community behind it has become a safe space for multiple people to publicly come out. So thank you @podiumathleticspodcast for asking me about my favorite race in the world and giving me a platform to yap about it."

Screengrab of Nikki Hiltz's Instagram story [Image Source: Nikki Hiltz's Instagram]

Nikki Hiltz was last seen in action at the Memorial Van Damme, i.e., the Brussels leg of the Wanda Diamond League 2025. The middle-distance runner won the women's 1500m event with a seasonal best performance of 3:55.94 minutes.

Nikki Hiltz talked about the reality of queer athletes ahead of the World Championships

Nikki Hiltz opens up on the status of queer athletes ahead of the World Championships 2025 [Image Source: Getty]

Nikki Hiltz previously shared their thoughts on the status of queer athletes ahead of the 2025 World Championships. Born as a woman, Hiltz changed her status to that of a transgender/non binary athlete in 2021, adding they/ them pronouns to the official identity instead of her.

Following the decision by World Athletics in August 2025 to make genetic testing mandatory for female athletes, Hiltz expressed their disappointment through an Instagram story, where they wrote:

"Whenever I accomplish anything big on the track it always comes with a wave of backlash. This year it feels particularly bad and it's most likely due to these people feeling emboldened and empowered by the current administration. But you know who else feels emboldened and empowered? Queer people and our allies. I've seen so many people step up this year and loudly support their LGBTQ+ friends and family. Queer people can't win this fight for inclusion and acceptance alone. We need your help."

Nikki Hiltz will compete at the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo. The current edition of the World Championships will begin at the National Stadium on September 13.

