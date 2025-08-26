"Part of me hates me to miss out on epic race"- Nikki Hiltz makes major announcement ahead of Zurich Diamond League

Nikki Hiltz announced that they would sit out of the Diamond League finals to maintain their best form at the World Championships in three weeks. Hiltz last competed at the Brussels Diamond League, winning the 1500m feat in 3:55.94 and cementing their status as one of the most promising middle-distance runners.

Nikki Hiltz had a stunning indoor season this year, sweeping both 1500m and 3000m titles at the US Championships, the first athlete to do so since Shelby Houlihan in 2020. The 30-year-old debuted in the Grand Slam Track at the Jamaica stop, with a victorious 800m feat, but settled for third in the 1500m.

They continued their success in the outdoor season, claiming their sixth consecutive National title in the 1500m. Following up with a triumphant stint in Brussels, Hiltz was expected to take the track in the Diamond League finals as well.

However, in a recent Instagram story, the World silver medalist announced that they had scratched out of the Zurich races, as the World Championships, just three weeks away, demand their full focus.

"After two great races over the past two weekends I've decided to scratch on racing the Diamond League final this week in Zurich. We've got three weeks until the world championships, and what's best for me right now is to be back at high altitude to get in some solid training before then. Racing a 1500m is all about making good decisions" - something my coach always reminds me of, and although part of me hates to miss out on an epic race I'm also extremely confident in this decision! Tokyo soon.

Nikki Hiltz scratches Diamond League finals; Instagram - @nikkihiltz

Hiltz was off to a good start to the Paris Olympic campaign, finishing third in both prelims and semifinals. However, their form dropped and they faded to seventh in the 1500m, losing hopes of the maiden Olympic gold.

Nikki Hiltz recently addressed the sad reality of queer athletes ahead of the 2025 Worlds

Hiltz at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Nikki Hiltz, a powerful figure for queer people, has been a vocal advocate for the protection of LGBTQIA+ rights and often uses their platform to speak about inclusion in sports. Following the recent decision by World Athletics to mandate genetic testing for female athletes, the 30-year-old emphasized that queer people can never feel truly safe unless more individuals join the fight for inclusion.

"Whenever I accomplish anything big on the track it always comes with a wave of backlash. This year it feels particularly bad and it's most likely due to these people feeling emboldened and empowered by the current administration. But you know who else feels emboldened and empowered? Queer people and our allies. I've seen so many people step up this year and loudly support their LGBTQ+ friends and family. Queer people can't win this fight for inclusion and acceptance alone. We need your help," they wrote in their Instagram story.

Hiltz had runner-up finishes in the 800m and 1500m at the Diamond League stop in Miami. They also earned silver in the Wanamaker Mile in the Millrose Games.

