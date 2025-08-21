"Scary time to be a transgender person" - Nikki Hiltz steps up with urgent appeal in support of trans healthcare

American middle-distance runner Nikki Hiltz has announced that they are hosting a fundraiser event known as the &quot;Pride 5k,&quot; a 5k race to raise money for the LGBTQ+ community. The race will be held on Saturday, October 11, in New York City, which is National Coming Out Day. Hiltz has been open about their gender since 2021, becoming a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.Nikki Hiltz is regarded as one of the best middle-distance runners in the United States. They made their breakthrough in 2018 when they signed with Adidas, running a 1500m time which ranked in the world's top 100 while training with the Mission Athletics Club. Hiltz would go on to earn several accolades, including a four-time national champion, winning three national titles in a row in the 1500m event. They also competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing in the top 8 in the 1500m.Hiltz took to Instagram to announce that they would be hosting a fundraiser event in New York City on October 11, writing:&quot;It’s a scary time to be a transgender person. Under the current administration there are more laws than ever that make it harder for trans people to receive gender affirming care. That’s why we are donating all proceeds of the Pride 5k to @pointofprideorg - an organization providing funds to help transgender people get the gender affirming healthcare they need.&quot;If the Pride 5k represents anything, we hope it is this: When we show up and run for our communities, for ourselves, for a better world, together we can make small ripples that lead to large waves of change.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHiltz last competed at the Silesia Diamond League meeting on August 16, finishing 4th in the 1500m event. They had earned a spot at the World Championships in Tokyo by winning the 1500m at the national championships.Nikki Hiltz on working with new coach Juli BensonNikki Hiltz at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: GettyNikki Hiltz made their feelings known on working with their new coach, Juli Benson. Benson began coaching Hiltz earlier this year after Hiltz had parted ways with their previous coach, Mike Smith.In an interview after winning the 1500m at the national championships this year, Hiltz said, LetsRundotcom:&quot;I'm just really grateful to have her perspective, as someone that's been in the shoes before and I think we're just so similar and we're just track nerds and we can nerd out about track together and, yeah, it's been awesome.&quot;Nikki Hiltz is set to compete at the World Championships in Tokyo next month, looking to earn their first-ever world title.