"Queer people can't win this fight alone"- Nikki Hiltz shares an emotional message on adversities faced by transgender athletes

Nikki Hiltz recently penned an emotional message reflecting on the adversities navigated by the transgender athletes in the latest update. They recently secured a spot in the World Athletics Championships after winning the 1500m title at the national championships.Hiltz was last seen in action at the Brussels Diamond League on August 22, 2025, where they ran in the 1500m dash and stood atop the podium after recording a time of 3:55.94. They bested the Australian runner, Linden Hall, who ended up with a second-place finish. Along with delivering stellar performances, the American is also usually seen voicing their support for transgender athletes and is one of the strongest advocates for the queer community.Most recently, they shared a lengthy message on their Instagram story, making their feelings known about the challenges faced by the transgender athletes. Reflecting on the decision taken by World Athletics mandating gene tests for female athletes, they expressed their opinion that the queer community will never be able to win and make a safe space for themselves.“Whenever I accomplish anything big on the track it always comes with a wave of backlash. This year it feels particularly bad and it's most likely due to these people feeling emboldened and empowered by the current administration. But you know who else feels emboldened and empowered? Queer people and our allies. I've seen so many people step up this year and loudly support their LGBTQ+ friends and family. Queer people can't win this fight for inclusion and acceptance alone. We need your help,&quot; wrote Nikki Hiltz.Urging people to support the transgender athletes and extending gratitude toward everyone who supported them, they added:&quot;Fighting oppression isn't a spectator sport- good allies don't just stand in the crowd and cheer queer people on, they are in the stadium, down on the track, in the comment sections, wading in the fight with us. I just want to say thank you to anyone who has ever corrected someone on pronouns in a comment section, educated someone via DM, or had a hard conversation with a family member in order to help make the world a little bit of a safer place for queer and trans folks.&quot;Here is the full message:Hiltz's Instagram storyNikki Hiltz made their feelings known on winning their sixth national title in the 1500m event Nikki Hiltz recently competed in the USATF Outdoor Championships, where they delivered a stunning performance in the 1500m dash and solidified their legacy in the event by claiming their sixth national title. They earned the first-place finish after clocking a time of 4:03.15, besting Sinclaire Johnson and Emily Mackay, who claimed the second and third positions, respectively.Shortly after this win and earning a spot in Team USA for the World Championships, Hiltz made their feelings known about achieving this feat. Taking to Instagram, they shared a bunch of pictures from the meet and penned a note in the caption that read:&quot;This feeling never gets old! 6x National Champ in the 1500m 🇺🇸 I’m very proud of this one. So grateful for my people and very excited for the rest of this season! We’re just getting started fam! 🇯🇵&quot; wrote Nikki Hiltz. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmid these ongoing track heroics, Nikki Hiltz recently opened up about making a major revelation on surgery, affirming their gender identity.