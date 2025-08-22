"Still deciding"- Nikki Hiltz unsure about competing in Zurich despite season-best run at Brussels Diamond League

Nikki Hiltz expressed their thoughts after winning the women’s 1500m race at the Brussels Diamond League meeting on Friday, August 22. Hiltz stormed to victory, clinching the title with a season-best time of 3:55.94.

Linden Hall and Nelly Chepchirchir followed in second and third place, respectively. Hall clocked 3:56.33, while Chepchirchir crossed in 3:57.35.

Post-race, Nikki Hiltz said they were pleased with both the win and the season’s best, noting that the competition was fun and intense, and their form is peaking at the right time. They explained that their focus remained on the athletes around them, which set up an exciting final lap as they pushed toward the front.

“It was a good and fun race today. I didn’t know there was that big of a gap. I was just racing with the athletes around me and I knew it would be an exciting last lap as I came closer and closer to the front of the race. I am very happy that I could take the win and with how I adapted on everything that was going on in the race. It is a small season’s best so that means I’m peaking just around the right time,” Hiltz said (via Brussels diamond league).

Looking ahead, Hiltz said they were still unsure about competing in Zurich, considering whether to test themselves against top athletes to improve their race form or prioritize extra training ahead of the World Championships.

“I am still deciding if I am going to Zurich. I will have to look on my training and see what makes most sense. It would be a good opportunity to race the world’s best athletes just before the World Championships. But I ask myself the question: Do I want to be race sharp or maybe get in a couple more workouts?”, Nikki Hiltz added.

Hiltz, who finished seventh in the 1500m at the Paris 2024 Olympics, came out as non-binary in 2021, following Alana Smith and Quinn, who were the first openly non-binary athletes to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

All about Nikki Hiltz’s challenging season with setbacks, including injury and car accident

2025 USATF Outdoor Championships

Despite success in Brussels, Nikki Hiltz’s 2025 season has been marked by setbacks. After switching coaches in March from Mike Smith to Juli Benson, they battled a hamstring injury in May and were involved in a car accident in June along with their partner.

Still, Hiltz managed to overcome the challenges, winning another national title at the USATF Outdoor National Championships on August 2, securing their sixth consecutive 1500m crown in 4:03.15. The win also booked their place on the World Championships team.

