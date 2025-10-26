  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Not going to rely on one or the other to win" - Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up on team's approach to retain unbeaten streak 

"Not going to rely on one or the other to win" - Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up on team's approach to retain unbeaten streak 

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Oct 26, 2025 11:12 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about the team's approach to maintain the unbeaten streak they have earned so far in the season. Busboom Kelly's volleyball team has recorded a dominant season so far with a 20-0 record.

Ad

They defeated the Spartans with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 scoreline in the presence of 8,496 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, 25, 2025. The Cornhuskers' set of attack and defense showed a powerful performance, with the former group scoring multiple kills, including Teraya Sigler (9), Rebekah Allick (8), Harper Murray (8), Virginia Adriano (7), and Andi Jackson.

Jackson and Murray also posted five and four blocks, respectively. With their recent victory over Michigan State, with a 3-0 lead, the Huskers registered their 11th straight-set win. In an interview with SI.com, the Huskers' coach highlighted the team's strength in attack, which she believes was never put to full use.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Nebraska has always been great defensively and sometimes hasn’t put up offensive numbers," she said. “This year, we’re really putting up really high offensive numbers as well. It’s just the attention to detail and the awareness that we’re going to be great on both sides. We’re not going to rely on one or the other to win games.”
Ad

Coach Busboom Kelly joined the Huskers squad in January 2025.

Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on her team's fame

In an interview with Hail Varsity, Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflected on the support the program has been receiving during the away games. She reminisced about the fans' support during their faceoff against Penn State and Rutgers and stated her amazement at the widespread fanbase.

Ad
"That was pretty crazy. So, I was not expecting. Both places just felt like the many home games. You know Penn State obviously has a lot of fans, but we had tons of fans there, and they are like lining our bus when we are leaving, which is really awesome and just makes you feel kind of like a rockstar, and Rutgers almost felt more fun than being home because it's players like fans that never get to see us."
Ad
"They are so excited and appreciative to be there, and it was just a really good vibe and good feeling, and again it surprised me how big this volleyball team reaches, this program it's not in Nebraska anymore. It's national and a little bit worldwide," Dani Busboom Kelly added.

Nebraska Volleyball will next face Wisconsin on October 31, 2025, at UW Field House.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications