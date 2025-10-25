"Neither team was stacking together great play" - Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about match against Northwestern

Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflected on the team's recent faceoff against Northwestern, stating that the play was slow. The Huskers defeated the Northwestern team with a 3-0 win after outfoxing them with a 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 scoreline, on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Although the Huskers led the kills over the Northwestern team in kills with (41-29), blocks (10-1), digs (28-27), and aces (6-2), coach Busboom Kelly felt the game was slow and uneven as both teams committed several mistakes. In the press conference after the faceoff, she highlighted that rather than posting consistent good plays, both teams went through ups and downs during the match.
"I just felt like it was a little slow, you know, and so when you think about some of the plays we had that were really good, and it was slow because there were a lot of errors, I thought on both sides of the net, and then neither team was like stacking together great play after great play. It was kind of a good play, then a bad play, good play then a bad play, and I think that's why it feels like the stats are better than maybe what you saw."
The Nebraska Volleyball team will next compete against Michigan State, details of which can be found here.
Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson expresses her admiration for coach Dani Busboom Kelly
Nebraska Volleyball's middle blocker Andi Jackson recently admired coach Dani Busboom Kelly after being asked about the training environment under her. In an interview with Hail Varsity, Jackson praised the coach's style of balancing a strict training schedule with fun. The middle blocker further reflected on coach Busboom Kelly's journey as a Husker, suggesting the experience helps her to effectively coach.
"Dani is awesome, and she's in on our jokes," Jackson said. "She's been so fun to have. She's just a girl, you know what I mean? Like, it's just so fun to talk to her because she just gets it. Like she's played here before. She knows what it takes, and I respect her so much for who she is, everything that she does."
"And she knows the game and she's competitive, but at the same time, she can have fun," she added. "I would just say the environment is so fulfilling when you leave for that reason because Dani knows obviously there's a fine line between being and having fun. But I think every practice like we do a really good job of like being on that fine line of having a lot of fun but still getting better." (:30 onwards)
Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly competed for the Huskers from 2003-2006.