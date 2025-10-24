"She's just a girl" - Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson opens up on training environment under coach Dani Busboom Kelly

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson spoke on training under coach Dani Busboom Kelly, stating it is a fun experience. The Huskers are undefeated so far this season.

Busboom Kelly's guidance has been a key factor in the Huskers retaining the No.1 ranking for the season. They have won eight home, seven away, and neutral games, including their redemption victory against Penn State. The team's peerless form can be attributed to Busboom Kelly's effective coaching and fun environment that she has created.

In a press conference, Jackson praised the coach's training style, highlighting that the latter balances hard work and fun. The middle blocker even added that even if she has a tough day at training, the team makes her feel happy.

"Dani is awesome, and she's in on our jokes," Jackson said. "She's been so fun to have. She's just a girl, you know what I mean? Like, it's just so fun to talk to her because she just gets it. Like she's played here before. She knows what it takes, and I respect her so much for who she is, everything that she does."

"And she knows the game and she's competitive, but at the same time, she can have fun. You know, our practices are so competitive, but you never leave feeling like you didn't get better, and even if you didn't perform that well that day, you still leave feeling fulfilled because you had fun with your teammates, you had fun with the coaches. So, I would just say the environment is so fulfilling when you leave for that reason because Danny knows obviously there's a fine line between being and having fun. But I think every practice like we do a really good job of like being on that fine line of having a lot of fun but still getting better." (:30 onwards)

Busboom Kelly joined the Huskers as the coach in January 2025. She played as a libero for the Huskers during the 2006 national championships.

Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly speaks on competing at away games

Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly recently opened up on competing at away games, saying that she was taken aback by fans' support. In an interview with Hail Varsity, Busboom Kelly also highlighted that not only volleyball fans, but the Huskers' fans also travel to watch the away games.

"The road games have been the biggest surprise to me, and it's not that the games are sold out. I feel like I was expecting that. It's more the people who are crazy about Nebraska Volleyball, and the support we have. It's not just like volleyball; people who enjoy watching volleyball. It's true, Husker fans, and to see them there and know people travelled really far to come watch us on the road. It's unique, and there's nowhere in the country it's like that, and I can guarantee that." (0:19 onwards)

The Nebraska Volleyball team will next face Northwestern on October 24, 2025.

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More