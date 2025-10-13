"Not worried about no miss test" - Fred Kerley claps back at criticism for joining Enhanced Games amid provision ban by Athletics Integrity Unit

Fred Kerley recently made his reasons clear for joining the most controversial Enhanced Games. Kerley took the decision to join the Games after he was handed a provisional ban and his withdrawal from the USATF Championships.The most debated Games allow the participants to consume a few performance-enhancing substances. However, the World Athletics president Lord Sebastian Coe has condemned the Games, stating any track and field athlete competing in it will be banned. Kerley was handed a ban for &quot;whereabouts failures&quot; by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in August. Recently, he responded to the criticism he received. &quot;I'm not tripping, you can come to my house any second, any minute, any hour. Come test me. I'm not worried about no miss test not nothing. I have been clean my whole entire career.&quot;Highlighting that he had never had a real job, Kerley views competing at the Games as an opportunity to earn money for his family. &quot;Only thing by signing up to this game is make money, l protect my future. Equity is everything. Ownership is everything for me and they did the exact the job, I got ownership and a lot of track athletes when they get done with this sport, they don't got nothing to go home to. I have been to two olympic Games and been world champion, Right? So for me, in my understanding is I got family to feed, right?&quot;He added:&quot;I ain't never had no job. I'm saying only thing I know is my feet run. So nobody gonna tell me how to make money and protect my family, my bloodline depending on me,&quot; Kerley added. &quot;If I make $100 million, I'm gonna continue to make a $100 million each and every year.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFred Kerley can earn a bonus of $1 million by breaking the 100m world record. Fred Kerley reveals his goal for the Enhanced GamesFred Kerley at the Paris Olympic Games. (Photo by Getty Images)Fred Kerley revealed his goal of breaking the 100m world record of 9.5 seconds set by Usain Bolt, at the Enhanced Games. His only individual gold medal at the World Championship came in the 100m. &quot;I'm looking forward to this new chapter and competing at the Enhanced Games,&quot; said Kerley. &quot;The world record has always been the ultimate goal of my career. This now gives me the opportunity to dedicate all my energy to pushing my limits and becoming the fastest human to ever live.&quot; (via bbc.com)Fred Kerley has navigated a challenging 2025 season so far, including battery and arrest.