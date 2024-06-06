NYC Grand Prix 2024: Top athletes to watch out for ft. Noah Lyles and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

With the Olympics drawing near, elite athletes have an opportunity to display their skills at the 2024 NYC Grand Prix, slated for Sunday, June 9, 2024. Athletes including Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, will lock horns at the Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island in New York City.

The 2024 NYC Grand Prix, which serves as the Continental Tour Gold meeting, will feature multiple track and field events for male and female athletes, including triple jump, high jump, javelin Throw, 100m, 1500m, 800m, 110m hurdles, 400m, 800m, and 200m.

On that note, let's take a look at the athletes to watch out for at the 2024 NYC Grand Prix.

Sydney McLaughlin Levrone will return to track to compete in her season's first 400m at the 2024 NYC Grand Prix

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will compete in her Olympic season's first flat 400m race at the 2024 NYC Grand Prix in New York City. After recording a world lead in the 400m hurdles at the 2024 Edwin Moses Legends Meet with 52.70 seconds, she will return to the track to compete in the 400m to defend the title.

At the 2023 NYC Grand Prix, she topped the event after clocking a spectacular time of 49.51 seconds to defeat fellow American sprinter Gabby Thomas, who registered 50.29 seconds. McLaughlin-Levrone will also face Quanera Hayes, who dominated the event with 50.88 seconds at the 2024 Edwin Moses Legends Meet. Talitha Diggs and Kendall Ellis will also compete against McLaughlin-Levrone and Hayes.

The 2023 three-peat world champion will enter the stadium to cement his prospect of a formidable athlete in the men's 200m. Lyles will compete against Kenny Bednarek in his Olympic season's first 200m race. Bednarek dominated the 200m at the 2024 Doha Diamond League after recording a world lead of 19.67 seconds. Both athletes will face Joseph Fahnbulleh, who secured fifth place in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After displaying a subpar performance at the 2024 Los Angeles Grand Prix, Gabby Thomas will return to New York to compete in the 100m. She will lock horns with Jamaican sensation Elaine Thompson-Herah, who fell short of delivering a decent performance at the Prefontaine Classic 2024.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, who recorded her season's best of 7.17m at the 2024 Adidas Atlanta City Games will be seen competing alongside Jasmine Moore, Quanesha Burks, and Monae’ Nichols.