NYC Grand Prix 2024: Top head to head clashes to watch out for ft. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Quanera Hayes in 400m 

Fans are poised to witness a few electrifying clashes between American athletes at the 2024 NYC Grand Prix. The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 8, 2024, at the Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island in New York City.

The NYC Grand Prix is a significant leg of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold and will see the athletes competing in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 100m hurdles, long jump, shot put, hammer throw, discus throw, and javelin throw.

Fans will witness the nail-biting clashes as Sydney McLaughlin-Leverone will lock horns with Quanera Hayes, Gabby Thomas with Tamara Clark, Tara Davis with Anna Hall, and Fred Kerley with Pjai Austin.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will face Quanera Hayes at the 2024 NYC Grand Prix to make her 400m debut in the Olympic year

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone crosses the finish line to win the women's 200m dash during the 2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix in Los Angeles, California.

Sydney McLaughlin-Leverone will compete in her first flat 400m race in the Olympic season at the 2024 NYC Grand Prix. She will face Quanera Hayes, who secured the top place in the event at the 2024 Edwin Moses Legends Meet with a stunning time of 50.88 seconds. McLaughlin-Levrone registered her personal best in the event with 48.74 seconds at the 2023 USATF Championships. The two American athletes will face each other alongside Talitha Diggs and Kendall Ellis at 3:03 pm ET.

Trending

Gabby Thomas will compete in the event alongside Tamara Clark in the 200m event, in which, the former won the bronze in Tokyo 2020 and the silver at the 2023 World Championships. Clark was placed behind Thomas at the 2024 Texas Relays in March.

The third-place finisher from Texas Relays Lynna Irby-Jackson will also compete in New York City. Thomas will also compete in the 100m, contending against the Jamaican sensation Elaine Thompson-Herah, who will compete to make a stunning return to the sport after delivering a subpar performance at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic.

World champion Noah Lyles will compete in his first 200m of the Olympic season at the NYC Grand Prix. He will stand at the starting line along with Kenny Bednarek, Joseph Fahnbulleh, Brandon Carnes, and his brother Josephus Lyles.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, who recorded her personal best in the long jump with 7.17m at the 2024 Adidas Atlanta City Games will face the heptathlon specialist Anna Hall. After recovering from knee surgery, Hall competed at the Atlanta City Games, finishing in seventh place after recording a jump of 6:18m. The two jumpers will vie against each other at 1:45 pm ET at the NYC Grand Prix.