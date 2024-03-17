The NYC Half Marathon 2024 was in full flow this Sunday with several streets closed for runners. After over an hour of running from athletes across the world, the breathtaking competition saw runners from Kenya and Norway clinch the men's and women's titles respectively.

The race started near the Brooklyn Museum passing through Manhattan Bridge, and Times Square, and finished later at Central Park. Alongside scores of American runners, several Olympic athletes were also part of the 13-mile-long competition.

3x Olympian Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal wins women's NYC Half Marathon 2024

Karoline Bjerkeli clocked 1:09:09 to win the New York City Half Marathon. The Norwegian star beat runner-up Gladys Chepkurui by 18 seconds to secure her first win in four attempts. She has run at the last 3 half marathons as well, securing 3rd place each time.

The third place was secured by Kenya's Edna Kiplagat, who clocked 1 hour and 9 minutes and 46 seconds while the top finisher from the USA was Jenny Simpson who clocked 1:12:06.

Women's top 10 finishers NYC Half Marathon 2024:

1. Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal 1:09:09

2. Gladys Chepkurui 1:09:27

3. Edna Kiplagat 1:09:46

4. Cynthia Limo 1:11:54

5. Diane van Es 1:12:03

6. Jenny Simpson 1:12:06

7. Calli Thackery 1:12:09

8. Fabienne Schlumpf 1:12:21

9. Des Linden 1:12:39

Kenya's Abel Kipchumba takes men's crown

Kenyan star runner Abel Kipchumba clocked 1:00:25 to win the men's New York City Half Marathon 2024. He beat Moroccan athlete Zouhair Talbi by 16 seconds to win the half marathon on his first attempt.

The third place was secured by Ethiopia’s Yemane Haileselassie, clocking 1 hour 1 minute and 37 seconds. Hillary Bor secured the highest finish for America in 01:01:47 followed by Reed Fischer, who clocked 01:06:03.

Men's top 10 finishers NYC Half Marathon 2024:

1. Abel Kipchumba 01:00:25

2.zouhair Talbi 01:00:41

3.Yemane Haileselassie 01:01:37

4. Hillary Bor 01:01:47

5. Reed Fischer 01:06:03

6. Tristan Woodfine 01:03:50

7. Keninsa Bekele 01:03:59

8. Matthew Baxter 01:04:12

9. Zerei Kbrom 01:04:31

10. Tomomori Yamaguchi 01:04:36

Wheelchair top finishers NYC Half Marathon 2024

Women:

1.Susannah Scaroni 00:53:50

2. Tatyana McFadden 00:58:42

3. Eden Rainbo-Cooper 00:59:09

4. Michelle Wheeler 01:04:48

5. Yen Hoang 01:08:22

Men:

1.Geert Schipper 00:48:43

2.Evan Correll 00:52:06

3.Johnboy Smith 00:52:51

4.Hermin Garic 00:53:43

5.Brian Siemann 00:56:22