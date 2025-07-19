After defeating Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo, Oblique Seville expresses pride, calls performance 'special' with sights on bigger goal

Jamaican track and field athlete Oblique Seville shared his thoughts after defeating reigning Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles at the London Diamond League. Seville clocked 9.86s in the men’s 100m at the meet, which was the 11th stop of the 15-event Wanda Diamond League circuit, held at the London Stadium on Saturday, July 19.Seville delivered a strong performance, clocking 9.86s, just behind Noah Lyles’ impressive 9.784s from the Paris Games. Meanwhile, Lyles ran his first 100m of the season and finished second in London, clocking a time of 10.00s. Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes came in third with 10.02s, while Letsile Tebogo placed seventh.After defeating Noah Lyles and Tebogo, Oblique Seville expressed pride in his performance and hinted at bigger goals ahead.“I am proud of how I ran amongst a stacked field, and to win. I was the only one to run under 10 seconds today, it is something special and phenomenal heading into a major championship later this year,” Oblique Seville said after the race (via London Diamond League).“Everything I have been practicing in training, I delivered out there today. Coming out here and performing against these athletes makes me want to push a little harder. London is the place I wanted to run, so to get the Diamond League win here is very special to me.”This wasn’t the first time Seville had gotten the better of Lyles. He had earlier defeated him at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix in Jamaica, where he secured the title with a time of 9.82s.Oblique Seville after qualifying for World Championships despite injury2025 London Athletics Meet - Source: GettyOblique Seville has had an impressive 2025 season so far, with standout performances in the inaugural Grand Slam Track Series. He competed in both the 100m and 200m at the events in Kingston and Miami, earning podium finishes in the 100m at both meets.Later in the season, at the Jamaican National Championships (JAAA), Seville overcame a pre-race injury and clocked 9.87 seconds in the 100m final. He finished behind Kishane Thompson and secured his spot for the 2025 World Championships.The 24-year-old later expressed his gratitude and reflected on his journey on Instagram, writing:“I must give God thanks for taking me through once again. I almost lost faith and doubted if I would be able to start, much less finish the race, but God... If you are out there and doubting, keep the faith and keep going. God can!!! To all the other athletes fighting through your own struggles — mental or physical — keep going 👊🏾. Thanks to those who have supported me throughout the years and haven’t lost faith in me.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOblique Seville has qualified for the World Championships in Tokyo alongside Kishane Thompson and Ackeem Blake. The Jamaican team also clinched gold in the men’s 4x100m relay at the London Diamond League, finishing with a time of 37.80s.