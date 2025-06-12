Olivia Dunne admits she misses gymnastics weeks after retirement from sport

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne opened up about missing gymnastics and summer practice in a recent social media update. Dunne is a retired gymnast who recently made the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

Ad

The former LSU gymnast made the 2024 WCGA Academic All-American and 2024 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll in her senior year with the college. Dunne recorded a career-high of 9.900 on the floor at the Podium Challenge and in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional Second Round in her senior year with the LSU Tigers. Apart from her impressive collegiate records, Dunne also became one of the most popular and highest-paid gymnasts through NIL.

In a recent TikTok update, Dunne posted a throwback video of herself practising floor exercises. She wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Say I don't miss gymnastics but I hate a liar"

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's TikTok (@livvy/tiktok)

Watch the throwback training video of the LSU Tigers' former gymnast here:

Ad

Ad

Dunne is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the country. The LSU Tigers' former gymnast has earned $9.5 million throughout her collegiate career, earning $3.9 million per year. The athlete also started The Livvy Fund, which aims to help the new generation of female athletes optimise NIL to gain the best opportunities.

Olivia Dunne reflects on becoming famous and making the cover of Sports Illustrated

2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne, in an interview with ESPN in Oklahoma City, opened up about her experience with LSU and the fame she found with the team. Dunne said in the interview:

Ad

"I was 18 years old when everything changed, and I felt like I couldn't breathe, I felt like I couldn't make a mistake. But something you learn on social media is you will get hate and you will get people that are bitter towards you, especially when you have success. But I think that having the eyes on me has been such a blessing in my life, and I feel like it's translated over into eyes on the sport of gymnastics. which was a huge deal to me and a huge reason why I kept coming back for more..."

The retired LSU Tigers gymnast recently made the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Dunne was on the cover of the swimsuit edition alongside fellow gymnast from UCLA, Jordan Chiles, actor and philanthropist Salma Hayek Pinault and popular American model Lauren Chan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More