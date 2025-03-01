Olivia Dunne, Aleah Finnegan and other LSU gymnasts pay heartfelt tribute to Dillon Reidenauer as they dedicate their performance to the late athlete

Olivia Dunne, Aleah Finnegan, and other LSU gymnasts paid tribute to former pole vaulter and member of the LSU track and field team Dillon Reidenauer in their recent game at the SEC Championships. The 18-year-old Reidenauer passed away in an unfortunate car crash in Baton Rouge.

According to the obituary posted by LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver on the school website,

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of Dillon Reidenauer, who was taken from us much too soon. Everyone in our LSU Track & Field family is keeping Dillon’s loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, as well as those of the other individual lost in the incident."

For the unversed, Reidenauer was in a car which struck with a motorcycle driven by 23-year-old Bodhi Linton, as per various media reports. None of the occupants survived.

The LSU gymnasts paid their tribute to the pole vaulter by wearing black bands with their ponytails. The official Instagram page of the LSU Gymnastics had the caption,

"Competing for Dillon tonight 🖤"

Dunne not only shared the obituary on her Instagram story, but also posted a memoriam for the pole vaulter.

Instagram stories posted by Olivia Dunne for Dillon Reidenauer [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Olivia Dunne is appearing for the final time as an LSU gymnast this season. The LSU Tigers will be facing the George Washington University Revolutionaries in their quest for the SEC Championship.

Olivia Dunne talks about her initial struggles to navigate NIL deals

Olivia Dunne on her initial struggles to get the NIL deals (Image Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne has made a name for herself in collegiate gymnastics in the past few years. However, the journey wasn't so easy. The 22-year-old gymnast opened up on her struggles to navigate the NIL deals.

In her recent conversation with the ESPN, Dunne mentioned,

“There definitely were some learning curves, and it took a long time to learn how to balance it all. Especially between my sophomore and junior year, that was a super hard time because I just didn't know what to do and there were nobody's footsteps to follow in. So I kind of had to learn on my own how to navigate all this.”

Olivia Dunne has formed a special fundraiser called 'The Livvy Dunne Fund'. The main objective of this scheme is to help female student-athletes like Dunne secure good deals including the NIL deals in the future.

