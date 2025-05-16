Olivia Dunne, Aleah Finnegan, and others send positive words to two-time AAI Award Nominee Mya Hooten as she celebrates her graduation in style

Former LSU Tigers gymnasts, Olivia Dunne and Aleah Finnegan, shared words of appreciation as the Gophers' gymnast Mya Hooten graduated with an illustrious gymnastics career as well as majoring in Business & Marketing education: Master's in Human Resources and Industrial Relations.

Mya Hooten represented the University of Minnesota in the NCAA Championships as the Gophers failed to move through the regional finals, placing fourth. Meanwhile, the LSU Tigers were able to move to the semi-finals but fell short and placed fourth behind UCLA and Utah in the NCAA Championship semi-finals.

The former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne shared positive words on the Instagram post of the former Gophers' gymnast. Olivia Dunne, who is also popularly known as Livvy Dunne, shared::

"😍👏"

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's and Aleah Finnegan's comment on Mya Hooten's post (@myahooten__/ig)

Former LSU Tigers alumn, Aleah Finnegan, also cheered the fellow gymnast, Mya Hooten, on her achievement, Finnegan said:

"My queen"

The LSU star gymnast, Sierra Ballard was also one of the many athletess who congratulated the Gophers' gymnast on her achievement, she said:

"SO BEAUTIFUL"

The former Florida Gators star gymnast, Trinity Thomas, also gave her words of lovee for Mya, Trinity said:

"Congratulations beautiful ❤️"

The former Gopher Athlete, Mya Hooten, has been an AAI award nominee in 2024 and 2025 and has scored a perfect 10 career score on floor during her time at the University of Minnesota and is being represented with her NIL being represented by Raymond Representation.

Olivia Dunne will help women capitalize NIL through 'The Livvy Fund'

LSU v Auburn - Source: Getty

'The Livvy Fund' was an intiative launched by Olivia Dunne on July 6, 2023 that aimed on helping female student-athletes to bank roll on the opportunities based on name, image and likeness. Dunne has built herself a strong brand through her experiences and leveraging her connection, in an interview with SI Swimsuit Dunne said: (via lsusports.net)

“I really hope to get as many women student athletes on board as I can. I want to continue to elevate women’s sports as a whole because they really deserve the same publicity as the men’s. We do equal work, we put in equal time in our facilities every day and in school, so I feel like it would be right for this to be equal.”

Dunne has become one of the most financially succesfull NCAA athlete through NIL and she aims to propogate her knowledge to other student-athelets so 'The Livvy Fund' can have an instrumental impact on the financial growth of the student athletes. Now that Olivia Dunne has bid farewell to the LSU Tigers, it will be interesting to see the new professional adventures the retired LSU Tiger's star sets out for.

