Olivia Dunne’s ex-team LSU Tigers boosted by transfer of ex-Washington star Emily Innes

LSU Tigers, former team of Olivia Dunne, has received a notable transfer with Emily Innes committing to join the team for her senior year. Innes previously represented the University of Washington.

Ad

Innes has joined the distinguished LSU Tigers gymnastics team for her senior year after completing her previous three seasons with the Huskies. In 2024, she was named the NCAA Regional Floor Champion and registered a career-high score on the vault and beam routines twice. In the second round of the NCAA Regional, she posted a career-high score on the floor.

Through an Instagram post, Emily Innes shared a message announcing her transfer from the Washington Huskies to the LSU Tigers.

Ad

Trending

"a new era 💜 I have made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal for my senior year. I want to thank uw for the past three years. To all of the coaching staffs, support staffs, and teammates that I have had throughout my experience, you made my time here memorable and I will cherish that forever."

Ad

She continued:

"That said, I have decided to commit to LSU on a full athletic scholarship!!! I am incredibly blessed to have this opportunity and can’t wait to see what the next year brings! Geaux Tigers 🐅 💜"

Ad

With athletes Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan, Olivia Dunne, among others, the Tigers concluded their 2025 NCAA Championship season by reaching the semifinals. LSU won the regular season championship, the SEC Championship title, its sixth title, and its 15th regional championship.

LSU Tigers gymnast and NCAA vault champion Kailin Chio reacts to Emily Innes joining the team for senior year

Kailin Chio is one of the most talented members of the Tigers roster and will go into her sophomore season with the team next year. The artistic gymnast has collected numerous accolades in both her national and international careers. She is a four-time Junior Pan American Games medalist and recently won her first NCAA gold medal in the vault event at the 2025 Championships.

Ad

Chio shared her thoughts on Emily Innes joining the decorated Tigers women's gymnastics program. She shared a comment under Innes' Instagram post

"welcome to the tiger family!"

Screenshot of Emily Innes' Instagram post featuring Kailin Chio's comments | Source: IG/emily.innes26

The Tigers won the 2024 NCAA Championship with the final score of 198.2250. The second place was clinched by the California Golden Bears women's gymnastics team, and the third by the Utah Utes women's gymnastics team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More