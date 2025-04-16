Olivia Dunne, Haleigh Bryant and other LSU gymnasts visit Fort Worth Zoo ahead of NCAA SF meet

LSU Tigers' Olivia Dunne and Haleigh Bryant visited Fort Worth Zoo in Texas alongside their teammates ahead of the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships semi-finals on Thursday. The team were pictured visiting the zoo and feeding the giraffes within the enclosure. The LSU Tigers will face Michigan State, Utah, and UCLA in the semi-finals as they look to grab another national title.

Olivia Dunne is currently in her fifth and final year representing the LSU Tigers, having joined them for the 2020-21 season. While Dunne has been out for most of the season due to an avulsion fracture in her kneecap on March 6, she is targeting a return for the NCAA Championship semi-finals. Dunne's teammate, Haleigh Bryant, will look to continue her good form as she added three more All-American honors to her resume.

Dunne, Bryant, and other LSU gymnasts were spotted feeding giraffes at the Fort Worth Zoo. The official LSU Gymnastics account shared a post on Instagram, where they wrote:

"Let the Fort Worth fun begin 🤩"

Bryant is a senior at LSU and is regarded as one of the top NCAA gymnasts. Her and Dunne will look to grab a second national title as they face Michigan State, Utah, and UCLA in the NCAA Gymnastics Championships semi-finals.

Olivia Dunne provides an injury update after suffering an avulsion fracture

Olivia Dunne is looking to make her return for the 2025 NCAA Championships - Source: Getty

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne provided an update on the injury she suffered in March, which has kept her out of competition since then. Dunne is one of the most popular college athletes in the nation, and has over 13 million followers across all social platforms. She also holds a 4.1 million dollar NIL valuation according to On3, which is one of the highest amongst college athletes.

Dunne recently revealed that she is targeting a return for the NCAA Championships semi-finals in an interview with Yahoo Sports, saying:

"I'm doing everything I can to be able to [compete]. I'm not sure what the case will be, but I don't think I'll be able to tumble or do beam. I've been swinging bars again, getting back in the swing of things, shall I say... And yeah, it's been great to be able to move around again."

She added that she was disappointed with the timing of the injury, saying:

"It sucks because it's the last part of our season, but I am getting better and we're getting stronger day by day. That's all I can ask for honestly."

Olivia Dunne will be looking to add more silverware to her cabinet as the Tigers look to grab the national crown once again.

