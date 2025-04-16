Olivia Dunne touches down in Texas with LSU teammates ahead of the NCAA Championships as Tigers eyes second win 

Olivia Dunne shared a sneak peek of reaching Texas with her LSU teammates, including Haleigh Bryant and Chase Brock for the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. After their 2024 NCAA win, LSU is now eyeing its second win this year.

The LSU gymnastics team advanced to the Nationals after an impressive performance at the Regionals. The team earned the first-place finish after scoring 198.050, marking its 15th program title and second consecutive regional championship. Dunne and her team will compete in the semi-finals against Michigan State, UCLA, and Utah on Thursday, April 17, in Fort Worth, Texas.

The gymnast recently posted a few pictures on her Instagram story, where she and her team were seen traveling to Fort Worth. Dunne shared a selfie with her teammates, Bryant, Brock, and Leah Miller, while they were on a flight. The post's caption read:

"Nattys week🤠"

Dunne’s Instagram story (@livvydunne/IG)

She shared another selfie after reaching Texas, where she donned a chic white-colored top.

Dunne’s Instagram story (@livvydunne/IG)

Shortly before, Olivia Dunne also made her feelings known about her last practice day at LSU. With 2025 marking the end of her NCAA eligibility, the gymnast will compete for LSU for one last time at the NCAA Championships. She recently uploaded a video of her last practice day on Instagram with her teammate, Bryant, where Dunne, wearing an LSU t-shirt and shorts, said:

"Bye. I will see you at practice tomorrow."

To which Haleigh Bryant replied:

"Liv this is our last practice ever."

The video ended with the duo hugging each other and playfully walking away. Opening up about her feelings about the last practice day, Dunne added the caption:

"How can this our last practice🥲."

Olivia Dunne opens up about her Olympic goals

Olivia Dunne is one of the household names of NCAA gymnastics, and she was once very ambitious about competing on the mats of the Olympic Games. In an interview with GQ Sports, the gymnast discussed representing the USA at the Olympics. Calling it cool, she said:

"I wanted to go to the Olympics, compete for the USA, and make the USA National Team and wear the USA gear and just go to different countries and stuff. I figured that would be cool."

However, her ambitions changed with time as she met recurring ankle injuries, and she shifted her focus to making a career in collegiate gymnastics.

“It was cool to me that people got to travel and be on TV and do all these cool things when it came to the Olympics. But I was like, I wonder if I can still do cool things like that but not have to go to the Olympics to attain those goals and those cool things," she added.

After LSU's semifinal against the aforementioned Michigan, UCLA, and Utah, Olivia Dunne and her team will be seen competing in the finals of the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships, which is slated to be held on Saturday, April 19.

