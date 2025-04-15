Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne makes feelings known about her last practice day in LSU

Pittsburgh Pirates player Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, recently reflected on her final practice with the LSU Tigers. The No. 1-ranked Tigers are coming off a win at the 2025 Penn State Regional and are now set to compete for the NCAA Championships.

This will be Olivia Dunne’s final season competing for LSU, as 2025 marks the end of her NCAA eligibility. On Monday, she shared her emotions about her last practice day by posting a clip on social media, captioned:

“How can this be our last practice🥲”

The reel also featured her teammate Haleigh Bryant. The video begins with Olivia Dunne wearing an LSU gymnastics T-shirt and shorts, saying to Bryant:

“Bye I will see you at practice tomorrow”

To which Haleigh Bryant replies:

“Liv this is our last practice ever”

The duo then shares a hug before walking off playfully. Last year, Olivia Dunne played a big role in helping the LSU Tigers win the NCAA Championship title.

This year, the Tigers will face the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans, No. 4 UCLA Bruins, and No. 5 Utah Utes, with the top two teams advancing to the National Championship finale.

Meanwhile, Dunne’s boyfriend, Paul Skenes, has been performing well for the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2025 season. His most recent outing came on Monday when the Pirates defeated the Washington Nationals 10-3.

Skenes threw six innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out six.

Olivia Dunne shares her favorite memory with Paul Skenes after his Pirates debut

Last year, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes made his major league debut in May against the Chicago Cubs. Reflecting on that moment, Olivia Dunne shared:

"I have so many amazing memories with him, but I know how hard he’s worked for this moment. All the hours, I just know what a hard worker he is. This is probably one of my favorite moments I’ve ever seen. Seriously, there is nothing that can top this. I’m just so proud."

So far this season, Skenes has posted a 2-1 record with a 2.96 ERA over 24.1 innings pitched across four starts. The Pirates will wrap up their series with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at PNC Park.

