Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne goes full 2000s girl mode dancing to Janet Jackson’s timeless hit

Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes enjoyed an incredible rookie season in 2024, finishing with an 11-3 win/loss record, along with a 1.96 ERA, and 170 total strikeouts. His fine display on the mound earned him his maiden All-Star selection, and also led to him being voted as the winner of the NL Rookie of the Year award come November.
Often spotted cheering Skenes on at home games was his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne. Currently part of the LSU Women's gymnastics team, Dunne is also quite a talented athlete herself. Along with her athletic aptitude, Dunne is also extremely popular on social media, boasting over 5 million followers on Instagram and over eight million on TikTok.
On Monday, Dunne took to TikTok to post a video, as she grooved to Janet Jackson's timeless hit 'Someone to Call My Lover'.
"this song is addicting" Olivia Dunne captioned her post on TikTok
With the post having been liked by over 91,000 users as of writing, it appears many fans agreed with Dunne's opinion on Janet Jackson's track.
Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne turn up the glamor in stunning GQ photoshoot
With Paul Skenes one of the most exciting talents in all of baseball at the moment, and Olivia Dunne also one of the most well-known names in all of college sports, the pair certainly has all the makings of a power couple.
The pair exuded that energy in their most recent photoshoot together, turning up the glamor together for lifestyle magazine GQ. Olivia Dunne also shared some images of the shoot via her own Instagram profile.
"played dress up with @gq @gqsports 😎" Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram post
Paul Skenes, who was also a student-athlete at LSU before his big league days, was reportedly introduced to Olivia Dunne by mutual friends while on campus. The pair bonded over their shared passions for sport and eventually began dating in August of 2023, about a month after Paul Skenes was selected by the Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft.
With Skenes spending most of his time in Pittsburgh, while Dunne lives in Baton Rouge, the pair currently spends most of the year living in different cities. However, they do their best to spend as much time as possible. The couple also shares a golden retriever named Roux, adopted in October of 2023.