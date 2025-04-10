Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne unveils never-seen-before moments from her big brand swimsuit photoshoot

It's that time of the year when Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne gets busy with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photoshoot. After making an appearance on two straight additions, the LSU Tigers gymnast is all set for the third one and is already prepping for it.

Dunne, who is already ruled out for her fifth and final season of college gymnastics due to a knee injury, is continuing to fulfill the commitments of her NIL deals. Sports Illustrated also has one such deal in place with her.

On Wednesday, Dunne shared behind-the-scenes glimpse into her swimsuit photoshoot with Sports Illustrated. She uploaded a video where she can be seen inside the studio which collapses into the final shot.

In a new image that’s quickly gone viral, Dunne is seen posing confidently in a bold zebra-patterned cutout one-piece, set against the crystal-clear waters and bright blue skies of a tropical paradise. She captioned the clip:

“✨the shot✨"

SI and Dunne has already shared the same image on her social media on March 25.

"Reflecting on her NCAA journey at the forefront of NIL, Dunne said, “There are no footsteps that I followed in… so I’m kinda just writing my own story here.” @mj_day affirmed, “You have moved mountains in your young life, and I want you to wear that crown.” Catch more in the 2025 #SISwimsuit issue, on stands this May," the post read.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reveals what she learned while working with SI

On the onset of her third straight appearance, Olivia Dunne has developed a relationship while working for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. During her interview with the magazine in November 2023, Dunne said:

“SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you. Which is something I still work on to this day. In the sport of gymnastics, [body image is] a huge thing, and it’s something that I’m still working on to this day, being confident.

"But SI’s really helped me to see that it’s O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin.”

Now that Dunne's college career is over, though she is still supporting the LSU team on the road, the social media star is looking forward to expanding her relationship with her NIL deals while also making sure that she is there supporting Skenes whenever he's on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

