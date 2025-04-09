Olivia Dunne makes feelings known about enjoying with boyfriend Paul Skenes during baseball season post-retirement from gymnastics

Olivia Dunne shared that spending time with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, would be her main focus after capping her LSU career. Dunne is in her fifth year of college, heading to the final NCAA Gymnastics Championships on April 18.

Besides balancing gymnastics and a social media career, Dunne enjoys quality time with her boyfriend and LSU Tigers' baseball pitcher, Skenes. The pair met at Baton Rouge through common friends and has been dating for almost two years. Dunne and Skenes are often spotted together on fun day outs, glamorous events, and enjoying time indoors with their pet, Roux.

As Dunne's collegiate career is nearing its end, she expressed excitement over making more time out for her boyfriend amid the baseball season. In an exclusive interview with People, she said:

"I'm super excited to be able to spend time with Paul. I've always had to train during my summers and stuff... So to be able to not have to do gymnastics training and be able to spend more time in Pittsburgh with Paul enjoying the baseball season, I'm looking forward to that."

Dunne has often cheered on Paul from the sidelines despite her tight gymnastics schedule.

Dunne suffered an avulsion fracture of her patella (kneecap) in January. The sudden setback marred most of her 2025 season. In 2024, she was part of the title-winning Tigers women's gymnastics team that made history at the National Championships.

Olivia Dunne pointed out the 'worst habit' of her boyfriend Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne at the 2024 LSU Archive ( Source: Getty )

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes recently sat for a candid questionnaire session, 'couple's quiz' with GQ sports. Skenes had the queue card with the question in his hand while Dunne was ready to spill the beans. Skenes asked the gymnast what she thought was his most intolerable habit, and Dunne swiftly replied:

"“Your worst habit is getting out of the shower and getting water all over the floor, and I walk into the bathroom and I'm on the verge of slipping and cracking my head open because there's so much water everywhere.”

The baseball student-athlete teased and said:

"Okay, well it seemed like you really had to think about that one for a while.”

Paul Skenes then exclaimed that a carpet should ideally be placed on the bathroom floor to soak up all the water. His girlfriend was in splits to hear the response and gave an expression of disgust.

Olivia Dunne has partnered with several multi-million-dollar brands since the NIL update. She recently launched her signature cotton candy flavor of the Accelerator Active Energy drink.

