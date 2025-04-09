Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's big brand photoshoot endorsed by Travis Kelce & Aaron Judge garners reaction from A-listers

While Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne will likely no longer perform in gymnastics after her knee injury ruled her out of her fifth and final season, her off-field life is filled with NIL deals with multiple top brands. That's why she's the highest-paid female athlete in all of college sports, according to On3.

Among the multiple brands, Dunne has NIL deal in place with Accelerator Active Energy, a sustained energy drink with ties to some of the biggest names in the field, including New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

On Tuesday, Dunne got the attention of some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment after her latest collab with the brand was released. Dunne unveiled her collaboration with Accelerator Energy Drink, revealing a new cotton candy flavor she calls her "signature."

She posed against a dreamy pastel backdrop with the pink-and-blue cans front and center. Dunne smiled while holding a giant puff of cotton candy, which was a part of the sweet theme of the launch.

The post quickly went viral, racking up likes and a flurry of comments from fellow athletes and influencers. Among those showing love were twin basketball sensations Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who praised the product.

“SO GOOD 💗💜” Haley wrote.

“This is so good,” Hannah wrote.

Dunne also sent her love to the Cavinder Twins in the comments section.

Fellow LSU gymnast Sierra Ballard chimed in:

“BEEN WAITING FOR THIS,” to which Dunne replied, “gonna stock up the gym refrigerator asap.”

Reactions under Dunne's post

Which other brands Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne associated with?

In July 2021, the NCAA changed its rules to allow athletes to earn money from endorsements, social media and other NIL (name, image and likeness) opportunities.

Among those who benefited from this change was social media star and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. Over the last four years, Paul Skenes' girlfriend has built and signed endorsement deals with some of the biggest brands.

Her NIL portfolio includes the following companies and brands:

Crocs

Nautica

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Passes (secured a multi-million dollar deal in May 2024)

Vuori

Accelerator

Leaf Trading Cards

Motorola

Caktus AI

American Eagle

Body Armor

With over five million followers on Instagram and over eight million on TikTok, Olivia Dunne's popularity continues its meteoric rise and so has her brand value.

