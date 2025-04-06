Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 3-word reaction to celebrate LSU advancing to NCAA championships

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne sat on the sidelines and cheered for her teammates as they beat their opponents in the NCAA Regional Finals to finish first in the group and receive an automatic qualification to the NCAA championships.

LSU Tigers finished with a cummulative score of 198.050 on Saturday night. Michigan State was the second team to receive an automatic qualification after scoring the second highest overall points in the NCAA Regional Finals at Rec Hall in Pennsylvania.

Olivia Dunne celebrated the victory by dropping a three-word reaction in her social media story. The caption on the image read:

"Elite 8 Bound 🔜 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Dunne hasn't taken part in any of LSU's meets since Jan. 24 after sustaining an injury to her left knee and is still under rehab. The Tigers are the defending champions and are two wins away from retaining their title when the NCAA championships kick off in Forth Worth, Texas, from April 17.

Livvy joined the gymnastics program at LSU in 2020. This is her fifth and final year with the team. She graduated from LSU in December, and it is here that she met Paul Skenes for the first time in 2022 after he transferred from the Air Force Academy.

Skenes led the Tigers to the College World Series in 2023 and has transitioned well to the big leagues with the Pirates. He won the NL ROY last year and finished third in NL Cy Young voting.

Skenes has continued his good form at the mound in 2025, as he's 1-0, with 1.46 ERA, 13 strikeouts and 0.65 WHIP in two starts this season. His first win of the season came in the series finale against the TB Rays on April 2.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have a story featured on GQ Sports

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have a latest feature story on GQ Sports. The duo had an exclusive photoshoot for the story, and Livvy shared some of that in a soical media post on Tuesday.

The power couple was seen rocking stylized outfits for their first official photoshoot as a couple.

While Livvy continues to expand her brand value on social media, Skenes is showcasing all signs of becoming a huge pitching success story in the MLB. He will make his next start against the Cardinals at PNC Park on Tuesday.

