Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne makes feelings known about going home after an away meet

Although not participating, Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is traveling with the LSU gymnastics team in the ongoing NCAA playoffs. The fifth-year senior suffered a knee injury, which ruled her out for the remainder of her final season.

On Thursday, No. 1 LSU (198.100) outscored No. 16 Arkansas (197.550), No. 17 Michigan (197.050) and Maryland (196.825) to advance out of NCAA Regional Second Round held at University Park, Pennsylvania (Rec Hall).

A day after they won, Olivia Dunne posted a video on social media where she revealed her feelings about going home after an away meet. She said:

"I love you all. I wish I could stay all night long."

However, she soon changed her tone as if to suggest that the prospect of going home was far more appealing than staying on the road.

"Let's get out of here," Dunne added.

The team will play in the NCAA Regional Final, where they will compete with Arkansas, Michigan State and Kentucky. The top two teams will advance to NCAA semifinals. The meet will take place at Rec Hall only on Saturday.

Defending champions, LSU Tigers, are expected to make it to the finals and potentially defend their claim on April 17-19, when the NCAA Championship meet will take place at Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena).

How did Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne started dating on LSU campus?

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes took a transfer from the Air Force Academy in Colorado in early 2023. He helped the LSU Tigers in the College World Series which took place in June. Later that summer, he was picked first overall by the Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft.

When GQ asked the couple if they knew each other before they had met, Skenes said:

“Frankly, everybody knew. She didn’t know who I was.”

However, Dunne said that she knew Skenes, saying that she would see him around the LSU campus and wondered:

"I was like, Who is this tall, mysterious man that never smiles?”

Dunne was also intrigued to know why Skenes didn't follow Livvy back initially.

“I was like, Who is this kid and why won’t he follow me back?”

It came as a surprise, as Olivia Dunne was a social media star already, with five million followers on Instagram and eight million more on TikTok.

However, as all stories start, both had a common link. Paul Skenes' best friend was dating Livvy’s teammate, and a group meetup was arranged when the baseball team traveled to play Ole Miss. They all met at a Morgan Wallen concert in Oxford, Mississippi.

However, their relationship didn't hit off from there either, as Skenes was "reserved" back then. Their schedules didn't help either, as Skenes would start on Friday, the same time when Dunne's gymnastics team was traveling Southeast to gymnastics meets over the weekends.

Finally, Paul Skenes asked Olivia Dunne out for ice cream.

"Our first and second date, I was like, Oh, I really like him,” she said.

It was their first date, and the duo has made strides in their relationship since then.

