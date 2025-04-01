Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne serves athletic glam in vibrant fuchsia pink attire for her latest big brand shoot

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is the highest-earning collegiate athlete via brand endorsement deals. Over the years, the LSU Tigers gymnast has exponentially increased her brand value and commands a strong online media presence. She boasts over 15 million followers combined on various social media platforms.

Dunne has a multi-million dollar partnership with the footwear brand, Crocs. This is in addition to her ever-growing NIL portfolio, which includes brands like Nautica, American Eagle, Motorola, Body Armor, Vuori, and many others.

On Monday, Livvy shared some snaps from her latest brand photosoot with Crocs, in which she could be observed sporting a vibrant fuchsia pink attire.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Speaking about her partnership with the famous footwear brand, Olivia Dunne said:

"The opportunity to work with Crocs was an easy yes for me. After long days in the gym practicing and competing, all I’m looking for at the end of the day is comfort. Crocs has so many fun styles, and I love having a variety to choose from to express my personality, while staying comfortable."

The fifth-year senior with the Tigers gymnastics program has been sitting on the sidelines since January 24, but that didn't deter her excitement from celebrating LSU's back-to-back SEC championship, which they won on March 22.

While, she gears up to support her teammates for the NCAA Regionals, her boyfriend, and Pirates ace Paul Skenes is looking to continue the positive momentum on the mound since his Opening Day start against the Marlins on Thursday.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne had announced her partnership with Crocs in March

Soon after making a grand marshal appearance at the Mardi Gras in New Orleans on March 2, Dunne announced her latest NIL deal with Crocs via social media post on March 5. She would be endorsing the brand's Bae and Classic collections.

Take a look at the post here:

"Get yourself some @crocs."

While, Olivia Dunne continues to expand her NIL portfolio, Paul Skenes will be looking to make amends from his Opening Day 'no result' outing and attempt to register his maiden win of the season in his next start.

He will be making his next start against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Florida on Wednesday.

