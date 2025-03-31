Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops fiery reaction to Jake Paul's fiancee Jutta Leerdam's head-turning offseason fits

Paul Skenes' girlfriend and LSU Tigers gymnast, Olivia Dunne is a famous internet personality, who commands over 15 million followers on various social media platforms. She also shares a great camaraderie with other famous personalities on social media, one of them being Jake Paul's fiancee, Jutta Leerdam.

Ad

Jake Paul proposed to his longtime girlfriend and seven-time speed skating champion, Jutta Leerdam on March 21. On Sunday, Leerdam shared an array of images in a new social media post, showcasing her latest oufits from the offseason. The post was captioned:

"Off season fits ✨ "

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Olivia Dunne and Jake Paul took dropped their reactions on the post.

"Zo Lekker."

"🔥 "

Screenshot of the comments from the Instagram post

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam had been dating for several years before they decided to take the next step in their relationship. Dunne and Paul Skenes have also been dating each other since 2022 when they first met on the campus grounds of LSU.

Ad

Paul Skenes graduated from LSU in 2023 and joined the Pirates organization to play in the big leagues soon after leading the Tigers to their seventh NCAA title in program history. Dunne graduated from LSU last year in December and is currently in her fifth and final year with the Tigers gymnastics program.

She celebrated the Tigers' second-consecutive SEC championship win on March 22 and shared images from the triumph on social media.

Ad

"Ring SECured💍😼 "

Ad

Despite playing no part in the Tigers' conference championship title, Dunne will still be travelling with the team as a potential reserve for the NCAA Regionals at University Park Rec Hall in Pennsylvania on April 3. Olivia has not contested in any LSU meet since injuring her left knee in the SEC clash against Arkansas on Jan 24.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shared cover image from latest Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

Olivia Dunne is back on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine as she will be featured in the May issue.

Ad

On March 25, Dunne shared the cover image of the issue in a social media post, in which she sported a black and blue swimsuit designed by Andi Bagus with a light-blue colored hat.

As Skenes continues to impress the masses with his amazing pitching arsenal in the big leagues, Dunne continues to increase her reach and stature as an internet personality.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback