Olivia Dunne offers hilarious take on boyfriend Paul Skenes' landing skills during MLB faceoff

Olivia Dunne hilariously judged her boyfriend Paul Skenes' mid-field tumble during a baseball match and rated it a 9.8. Dunne landed in Fort Worth, Texas, where the LSU women's gymnastics team will defend its title at the NCAA Division I Championships.

Dunne and Skenes have been dating for almost two years, having met on the LSU campus for the first time. The couple often posts photos with each other on social media, either spending time at home with their pet Roux or attending games and events together. Dunne is also a regular at her boyfriend's baseball games with the Pittsburg Pirates in Major League Baseball.

As the LSU gymnast has the National Championships coming up, she couldn't attend Skenes' recent game in person. However, she ensured she supported him from afar as the Pirates faced the Washington Nationals. She captured a moment from the game, when her boyfriend tumbled backwards mid-game, and hilariously rated it 9.8.

"9.8 slight deduction on the landing"

Olivia Dunne hilariously scores her boyfriend Paul Skenes; Instagram - @livvydunne

The 22-year-old gymnast recently shared an emotional video as she trained in LSU for the last time as a senior. She joined forces with Haleigh Bryant in the reel, saying:

"Bye I will see you at practise video"

Bryant gave her a reality check, replying:

"Liv this is our last practise ever"

Dunne captioned the post as:

"How can this be our last practise"

Dunne was not part of the team that performed in the 2024 Championships finals to bring the title home. However, she was a constant support to the team, cheering on from the sidelines.

Olivia Dunne opened up about her absence from the 2025 Coachella

Olivia Dunne at the LSU v Auburn - (Source: Getty)

Coachella, also called the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival, takes place in California every year, welcoming several guests from the sporting backgrounds. Even Dunne's fellow collegiate gymnast and Olympic medalist, Jordan Chiles, was also present to watch Megan Thee Stallion live. However, the LSU senior skipped the event for two reasons.

She posted a TikTok video, lip-syning to a song, when a fan asked the reason behind her Coachella absence. Dunne responded in the comment section:

"Because I have school and gymnastics"

Olivia Dunne joined the LSU women's gymnastics team in 2020, the same year she joined TikTok and started garnering love and attention for her content. She soon became the most-followed NCAA athlete and even bagged millions from brand campaigns and promotions after the NIL rule update.

