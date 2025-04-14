Olivia Dunne shows off tan lines with a 5 word message amid NCAA gymnastics Championships Finals

Olivia Dunne is currently gearing up for the NCAA gymnastics championships. Prior to the competition, the American is enjoying the sunny weather and recently showed off her tan lines, penning a five-word message in anticipation of the upcoming summer season.

Dunne is one of collegiate gymnastics' best-known faces. The youngster has enjoyed a strong following on social media since her high school days, but her fame skyrocketed during 2020, when she began sharing videos of herself doing flips on a beach. Since then, the 22-year-old has amassed a large fan base, with whom she continues to share regular insights into her life.

Most recently, Olivia Dunne took to her Instagram stories to show off her tan lines. The gymnast shared a snap of herself dressed in a white tube top and wrote,

“starting to feel like summer 🌞.”

Via @livvydunne on Instagram

Dunne's large following on social media platforms has made her one of the highest-paid collegiate athletes. The NIL rules have seen the youngster sign with multiple big brands, including SI Swimsuit, Crocs, Vuori, and more.

Olivia Dunne’s LSU is set to compete at the national championships

Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers enjoyed a strong season in 2024, storming to their first national title in program history. Now, the team has put itself in the position to successfully defend its crown, having qualified for the national championships.

Competition in the NCAA for her fifth and final year, Dunne started out her year strong. After an injury-ridden 2024, the gymnast competed in the Tigers' season debut, scoring a 9.825 on the beam and a 9.875 on the floor. However, midway through the season, the 22-year-old injured her knee and has been out of action since.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have still been going strong. The regional finals saw the team pull off an emphatic victory as they scored a 198.050 to make it through to the national championships. LSU will now return to action between April 17 and 19 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, for the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. However, it looks unlikely that Dunne will be on the mat competing for the team.

Olivia Dunne first signed with the LSU Tigers in 2019. She made her debut for the team in 2021 and went on to earn All-America honors on the uneven bars as a freshman. Throughout her career, the gymnast also wanted WCGA Academic All-American honors in 2021 and 2024 and made it to the 2022 SEC Academic Honor Roll.

