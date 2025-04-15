5 Gymnasts who will end their NCAA career after the National Gymnastics Championships ft. Olivia Dunne

The 2025 National Gymnastics Championships will take place later this month, marking the end of the collegiate season. As the year draws to a close, many gymnasts will bid adieu to their NCAA career.

The 2025 season has already delivered some incredible performances, and eight teams, including Olivia Dunne's LSU, Michigan State, UCLA, Utah, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Missouri, have made it through to the national semifinals.

As the teams gear up for the upcoming competition, here are five gymnasts who will call time on their NCAA career later this month.

#5. Leanne Wong

Wong in action at the US Olympic Trials (Image Source: Getty)

Leanne Wong joined the University of Florida in 2022 and is competing in her fourth and final year for the Gators. The youngster began her year on a high, winning the all-around title in her season debut with a score of 39.725.

In her senior year with Florida, Wong has won a total of 27 event titles and is one of only four gymnasts this season to have earned five 2025 WCGA regular-season All-America honors. Outside her collegiate career, the youngster has won multiple World Championships medals, including a gold as part of Team USA.

#4. Grace McCallum

McCallum in action for Utah (Image Source: Getty)

Grace McCallum is one of the best gymnasts the University of Utah has ever seen. After joining the team in 2022, the youngster is competing as a senior for the Red Rocks and has truly proven the value of her experience this year.

The most crucial performance that McCallum delivered in 2025 came at the Salt Lake City NCAA Regional Finals, where she posted a perfect 10 on the bars, a 9.95 on the beam, and a 9.975 on the floor to lead the team to their 49th straight national championships. After wrapping up her competitive career with Utah this month, McCallum will return to the Red Rocks as a coach.

#3. Haleigh Bryant

Bryant in action for LSU (Image Source: Getty)

Haleigh Bryant joined the LSU Tigers in 2021, but with COVID-19 disrupting some of the season, the gymnast had the option of an extra year for eligibility. Last year, after winning the individual national all-around title, Bryant confirmed that she would indeed return to LSU for a fifth and final year.

The 23-year-old’s farewell campaign in 2025 got off to a shaky start when she was injured at the beginning of the year and was forced to sit out multiple competitions as a result. However, she is now back in her stride and hopes to win her third NCAA all-around title while leading the Tigers to their second consecutive national championships later this month.

#2. Jade Carey

Carey in action for Oregon State (Image Source: Getty)

Jade Carey is undoubtedly one of the best gymnasts of Team USA in recent years. The Arizona-native originally signed with Oregon State University in 2017 but only began competing for the Beavers in 2021, after winning gold in the floor exercise routine at the Tokyo Olympics.

In her final year with the Beavers, Carey will be the sole representative of her team at the NCAA Championships that will take place later this month, as OSU failed to make it out of the regional finals. The 24-year-old has already won four silvers and one bronze at the nationals and will be gunning for her first gold this season.

#1. Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne at an LSU meet (Image Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne is the face of NCAA collegiate gymnastics. While competing for the LSU Tigers, the youngster has become an internet sensation, garnering a large following across various social media platforms. She signed with the Tigers in 2021 and is a fifth-year senior, thanks to an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Olivia Dunne started her 2025 on a strong note, the gymnast has since suffered a knee injury, which has forced her to take a break from competing. With the NCAA National Championships scheduled to take place between April 17 and 19 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, it remains to be seen if Dunne will make one last appearance for the Tigers.

