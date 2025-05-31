Olivia Dunne and Aleah Finnegan react as LSU gymnast Alexis Jeffery successfully undergoes back surgery

Olivia Dunne and her former teammate Aleah Finnegan recently reacted to LSU gymnast Alexis Jeffrey's surgery update. Jeffrey, who recently graduated from LSU, provided an update about her back surgery to fans.
Jeffrey joined the Tigers program in 2023 as a freshman after transferring from UCLA and made her debut in her sophomore year. She produced a remarkable performance during her junior year, recording a season-high of 9.90 points on bars in four meets, one of which came in the NCAA Finals, where the school lifted its first-ever collegiate title.
She recently informed her fans about the difficulty she faced with her back and expressed her joy in undergoing a successful surgery. She added that she was looking forward to a steady recovery.
"It’s been a challenging journey with my back, but l’m holding on to faith and trusting God’s perfect timing," Jeffrey wrote. "I’m grateful to say my back surgery went smoothly. Thank you to my doctors and everyone who kept me in their thoughts and prayers throughout this journey. Everyone’s support means so much to me. The road to recovery begins now, and I’m looking forward to what lies ahead," Jeffery wrote on Instagram.
Jeffrey's former LSU teammate, Olivia Dunne, showed her admiration and support for the gymnast and commented on the post:
"Love u jeffy 🤍."
Her other teammate, Aleah Finnega,n also showered love with a series of comments and expressed her amazement, writing
"How are u still looking so good?"
"Love u Jeffy! ❤️"
"Back surgery glow🥳😍."
Olivia Dunne pens birthday message for boyfriend Paul Skenes
Olivia Dunne recently penned a note on her boyfriend Paul Skenes' birthday. She shared a series of pictures with the MLB pitcher, one of which showcased the couple delighting in a scrumptious meal with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop.
The carousel of pictures also showcases the athletic couple attending a baseball game featuring LSU. She also shared a glimpse of a heartwarming moment where she can be seen helping her beau with his outfit. Dunne was seen enjoying a private jet ride alongside Skenes and their pet dog, Roux. Sharing the adorable pictures on Instagram, Dunne wrote:
"Happy birthday little baby @paulskenes 🤍🎂."
Dunne competed in the fifth year of her collegiate gymnastics career after their historic 2024 win. Following her super senior year with the LSU Gymnastics, Dunne announced her retirement from the sport.