Olivia Dunne already 'missing' LSU gymnastics days after winning the maiden NCAA Championship

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne made waves in the recently concluded NCAA season. She mostly posted scores in the floor exercise to contribute to the LSU Tigers' wins. She surfaced with one of her stunning floor maneuvers, expressing her wish to live the LSU gymnastics days again.

In her season opener performance against Ohio State, the 21-year-old recorded 9.875 to set the pace right. Soon after, at the Arkansas Regionals, she scored a career-high with 9.90. Her scores played a pivotal role in rounding off the total scores of the LSU team, which won with 197.80 against Arkansas.

At Dickies Arena on April 20, 2024, program history saw the LSU gymnastics team post the highest score of 198.2250 for the first time at the NCAA National Championship, pushing Florida, California, and Utah to the other podium places.

Olivia Dunne, who has not yet decided whether to come back for the fifth season, reminisced about the adrenaline-fuelled days spent with her team. Resorting to her Instagram handle she posted a clip of herself, performing a floor routine. She captioned:

"missin it already🥲 #tumbling #lsu #gymnastics"

Olivia Dunne has been giving her comeback a thought since her interview with NBC's Today show after LSU's historic win. The 2020-21 season was plagued due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave the collegiate seniors an extra year of eligibility. Although there has not been an official announcement yet, she came to a decision, according to Jacques Doucet's status update.

But in a candid conversation with Doucet, she kept it concealed by saying:

"So, stay tuned to find out"

Olivia Dunne receives her first Coaches Award honor

For her dedication to gymnastics and loyalty toward the Tigers team, Olivia Dunne was bestowed with one of the most coveted honors. LSU Gymnastics honored Dunne with the Coaches Award, after concluding a stellar NCAA season to bid goodbye to her senior year. The official Instagram page of LSU Gym compiled two of Dunne's shots and captioned the post:

"The ultimate team player. @livvydunne received the first annual Coaches Award for always being prepared at any moment and delivering when her team needed it!"

Though Dunne was not part of the final roster leading the Tigers team to the podium, she was a constant support to her gym girls.

In 2020-2021, Olivia Dunne stepped on the NCAA mat to take LSU to the NCAA Nationals semi-finals.