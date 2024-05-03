"I was not going to give it to Paul again" - Olivia Dunne shares heartwarming anecdote of adopting pup Roux with boyfriend Paul Skenes 

Olivia Dunne, the talented gymnast from LSU who recently secured the NCAA Championship title, has a lot to celebrate as she looks ahead to a busy and exciting summer. Just days after her team’s historic win, Dunne is getting ready for a season of rest, personal growth and supporting her rising Major League Baseball star boyfriend, Paul Skenes.

LSU Gymnast and social media sensation, Oliva Dunne, recently won an NCAA championship with her team during her senior year.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Dunne shared the emotional journey behind LSU’s championship win and her plans for the upcoming months. She described the joy of achieving a common goal with her teammates after years of hard work and dedication.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dunne told PEOPLE:

"The first thing I did was start crying right after we won. I just felt like my team's hard work had finally paid off, just four years of working so hard towards a common goal."

After crying happy tears, Dunne said she approached her mother right away and then called Skenes, who understands the intense emotions associated with athletic triumphs, as he won the College World Series with LSU last year as a pitcher:

"I just wanted to fill him in on what just happened because I know he just won a national championship at LSU. He understands all the feelings."

One heartwarming aspect of Dunne’s summer plans revolves around her and Skenes’ golden retriever, Roux. Adopted last October, Roux has become a beloved companion and source of joy for the couple.

Dunne humorously shared that although Skenes initially wanted a dog for companionship during Spring Training, she quickly fell in love with Roux and was not willing to part with their furry friend:

"It was more Paul that wanted to get a dog because he wanted someone to keep him company during spring training [...] And turns out we got the dog and I was not going to give it to Paul again."

Attending Paul Skenes’ baseball games is among Olivia Dunne’s summer plans

According to the interview, Dunne plans to go to Skenes’ Pittsburgh Pirates games this summer, despite the challenges of managing her busy schedule. She also said she plans on going to the beach to relax and work on her cooking skills when she gets back to her new home.

Olivia Dunne, known for her engaging social media presence, is excited to partner with Passes to share exclusive lifestyle content with her fans, offering a behind-the-scenes look into her life during the offseason.

Dunne’s boyfriend, Paul Skenes, is one of the most interesting prospects in all of baseball, playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

As Dunne continues to excel in her career and expand her horizons through deals like Passes, fans can anticipate exciting updates and insights from this dynamic athlete during the offseason.

With a championship under her belt and a busy summer coming up, Dunne is poised to make more waves on and off the gymnastics mat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback