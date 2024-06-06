Olivia Dunne cheers on her boyfriend Paul Skenes at the PNC Park during Pirates Vs Dodgers match

Olivia Dunne proved why she and Paul Skenes are the ‘it couple' of the sporting world, as the gymnast and social media star showed support for her boyfriend at his latest MLB game. Dunne shared a video where she is seen cheering for Skenes from the stands of the PNC Park, much to the delight of fans.

Skenes was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023 as the No. 1 draft pick and made his debut for the team earlier this year in May. Spilling the beans on how they found out about the former pitcher playing his first MLB game, Dunne shared the story saying that they'd both just woken up from a nap when they saw several missed calls on Skenes' phones.

The LSU stars’ debut with the Pirates lived up to the hype, with him striking out 7 and topping the 100 mph a whopping 17 times in his first game with the team. His incredible performance helped the Pirates to a 10-8 victory over the Cubs.

Olivia Dunne was back to cheering for Paul Skenes as the Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers by a 10-6 scoreline. Taking to her Instagram story, the gymnast shared a video of Skenes throwing a pitch, with GloRilla’s ‘Yeah Glo!’ playing in the background.

Via Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Olivia Dunne on Paul Skenes’ MLB debut

For Olivia Dunne, Paul Skenes’ debut in the MLB was a cause for nerves, but she was quick to turn it into excitement. Speaking to Sportsnet Pittsburgh’s Hannah Mears during the third inning of the Pirates vs Cubs game on May 11th, the gymnast opened up on how she felt watching her boyfriend compete on the biggest stage for the first time.

“I had some nerves creeping in at first, but I kind of channeled that into excitement more than nerves. I just have the most confidence in him ever, so I trust in him and what he’s put in, and I’m just so excited.”

For Dunne, a national championship-winning athlete herself, sitting on the sidelines is infinitely harder with the lack of control. Used to dictating the pace and being the center of attention, she told Mears,

“I always say it’s way harder to be the person in the stands, because I’m not in control. I don’t know how to throw a 100-mile-an-hour fastball. It’s hard to have no control, especially with gymnastics when you’re watching. But I know he’s just got this, and I have a lot of confidence in him.”

For Olivia Dunne, watching Skenes make his MLB debut ranks amongst the top moments of their relationship.

“I have so many amazing memories with him, but I know how hard he’s worked for this moment, all the hours, and I just know what a hard worker he is. Seriously, there’s nothing that can top this. I’m just so proud.”

Dunne and her fellow LSU Tigers led the team to their first-ever national championship earlier this year, and while the gymnast has officially completed her collegiate career, she does have a year of eligibility left, leaving fans to wonder if she will make a return to LSU.