Olivia Dunne claps back at fan's request to demand boyfriend Paul Skenes to transfer to the Yankees amid Italian vacation

Olivia Dunne recently took a swipe at a fan for suggesting a career move for her boyfriend Paul Skenes, on her highlights from the Italian trip. After her retirement and the conclusion of Skenes' second MLB season, the couple is currently enjoying their time together in a quick getaway. Dunne announced her retirement from gymnastics in 2025 after representing the LSU Tigers for five years at the collegiate level. Skenes' second MLB season with the Pittsburgh Pirates concluded when the team failed to enter the playoffs after settling in fifth place in the National League Central division. After her retirement, Dunne was frequently seen attending her boyfriend's games, including the MLB All-Star faceoff. Amid her vacation in Taormina, Sicily, with Skenes, Dunne shared a stunning selfie, wearing a white off-shoulder bikini. She posed for a selfie against a scenic coastal view and wrote:&quot;Selfini 🤌🏼&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne of the fans commented on the post, requesting Dunne to ask Skenes to demand a transfer to the New York Yankees. &quot;Tell Paul to demand a trade to the Yankees,&quot; the fan wrote. Stating that the comment was irrelevant to the post, Dunne fired back, writing:&quot;Sir that has nothing to do with my selfini.&quot;Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram post's comment section.Skenes signed with the Pirates in 2023 after being selected as the No.1 overall draft pick. Olivia Dunne opens up on her plans with Paul Skenes after retiring from gymnastics Olivia Dunne at the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by GC Images)Olivia Dunne opened up about her plans with Paul Skenes after retiring from gymnastics, saying that all these years, she couldn't priortize her time together with him due to a busy training schedule. She added that now she has the freedom to choose the activities according to her will. &quot;I'm going to be done with gymnastics, which is a crazy thing to say,&quot; Dunne said. &quot;So I'm going to have more freedom. I'm going to have way more freedom. I've been a competitive gymnast since I was three years old.&quot;&quot;I'm super excited to be able to spend time with Paul,&quot; she added. &quot;I've always had to train during my summers and stuff... So to be able to not have to do gymnastics training and be able to spend more time in Pittsburgh with Paul, enjoying the baseball season, I'm looking forward to that.&quot; (via people.com)Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes met on the LSU campus and made their relationship public in August 2023.