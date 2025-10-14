Olivia Dunne poses for a selfie against scenic coastal greenery during vacation in Sicily with boyfriend Paul Skenes

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne took to social media to share a glimpse of her trip to Italy with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, following the end of his MLB season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skenes's season has ended early after the Pirates failed to make the playoffs due to their 5th place finish in the National League Central division. He is now set to enjoy some time off ahead of next season.

Ad

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have been dating since 2023. They first met as student-athletes at Louisiana State University, and began dating shortly after. Dunne competed for the LSU Gymnastics team for five seasons, and won several accolades, such as the NCAA Championship as well as the SEC Championship. She retired from gymnastics following her final year at LSU.

In a story shared on Instagram, Dunne shared a picture of a beautiful view in Taormina, a town located on the east coast of the island of Sicily, Italy:

Ad

Trending

"omg"

Still taken from Dunne's Instagram (Source: @livvydunne/Instagram)

Still taken from Dunne's Instagram (source: @livvydunne/Instagram)

Olivia Dunne recently announced that she has bought a new home in Jupiter, Florida. This comes after she purchased an apartment in New York City.

Ad

Olivia Dunne opens up on injury she suffered that ruled her out of competing at the Olympics

Dunne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne previously revealed that an injury she suffered in 2018 ruled her out of competing at the Olympics. According to Fox News, she said:

Ad

"I was actually competing on a hurt ankle at the 2018 USA Championships and, yeah, part of my ankle bone died. … Yeah, it just died. So, my Olympic dreams died with it," she said. "It kind of healed a little bit. It stopped bothering me. I went to college after that, but it was so painful. That was kind of my first real injuries.

Ad

"I’ve actually never gotten any surgery, which is kind of crazy for a gymnast. And I was like, I think if I just give myself time to heal, I can heal without surgery. But that’s something I take pride in. I have never needed surgery as a gymnast, which is very uncommon."

Olivia Dunne has competed on the international level before, making her debut at the 2017 City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy as part of the United States Junior National Team. Due to her injury, she decided to compete at a collegiate level only.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More