Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne give major couple goals as they watch LSU game wrapped in each other’s arms

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are back at LSU during the MLB offseason since the right-hander's Pittsburgh Pirates didn't qualify for the postseason. It was a nostalgic experience as they reconnected with their old friends there.

On Saturday, Dunne shared more photos from their trip to Baton Rouge. The couple attended the No. 11 LSU Tigers' football game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Dunne shared a photo of the couple from Tiger Stadium in which their hands were wrapped in each other's arms as they watched the Tigers beat the Gamecocks 20-10.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier led the offense, completing 20 of 33 passes for 254 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Nussmeier also rushed for 30 yards on four carries. Running back Caden Durham carried the ball 15 times for 70 yards. Nussmeier's best weapon in the passing game was wide receiver Trey'Dez Green, who caught eight receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne meet up with comedian Theo Von

After a date night the other evening, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne posed alongside LSU alum and comedian Theo Von. Dunne was wearing a printed gray top while Skenes and Von were in casual shirts. Von had a Detroit Tigers baseball cap on while Skenes' cap had no logo on top of it.

"The TIGZ are all here," Dunne wrote.

Theo Von is a comedian/podcaster from Covington, Louisiana. He spent some time at Louisiana State University as a student. There, he reportedly wrote for The Reveille, the LSU student newspaper.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes also made notable contributions to the program in their respective professions. Skenes led the program in the College World Series before declaring for the 2023 MLB draft and getting picked first overall by the Pirates. As far as Dunne is concerned, apart from content creation, she played as a gymnast for five seasons at LSU, winning the NCAA championship last year. Just last month, she received her 2025 SEC championship ring.

