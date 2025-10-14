Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne jets off to Europe for offseason getaway with the Pirates phenom

Having won the NL Rookie of the Year award after an incredible rookie season in 2024, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has taken his game to a whole new level in 2025, finishing the regular season with a 10-10 record, along with a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts.Despite his best efforts, however, the Pittsburgh Pirates endured an extremely disappointing season, finishing bottom of the NL Central with a 71-91 record, failing to qualify for the postseason for the tenth year in a row. As a result, Skenes' season effectively came to an end in late September, and the ace can afford to put his feet up and relax for a while before preparations for the 2026 season begin. It appears the 23-year-old is putting the downtime to good use, spending plenty of time with his loved ones. On Monday, he took to Instagram to share a snap to his story featuring his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne. Looking at the image, it appears the couple were sitting at an airport, waiting to board a flight for an offseason getaway. Olivia Dunne later shared Skenes' story to her own profile, hinting at their destination with a series of Italian flag emojis.&quot;🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹&quot; Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram storyScreenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)Per sources, Paul and Olivia first crossed paths during their time at LSU, where both were student-athletes, as Skenes pitched for the baseball team, while Dunne competed for the Women's Gymnastics team. They were reportedly introduced to each other by mutual friends. Bonding over their shared love for sports, the two quickly hit it off, and have been together ever since. Olivia Dunne reflects on the year gone by with a &quot;highlight reel&quot; of Paul Skenes' 2025 season Soon after Paul Skenes made his final start of the 2025 season against the Cincinnati Reds on September 24, his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, took to Instagram to reflect on another great year.&quot;2025 szn highlight reel❤️‍🔥😼&quot; Olivia Dunne posted to Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThough the his next big league appearance will be in 2026, Paul Skenes may still have a big win to celebrate before the year is up, as he is the overwhelming favorite to take home the NL Cy Young award come November. If he does manage to accomplish the feat, he will be the first Pirates representative to win the prestigious prize since Doug Drabek won it in 1990, and only the third all-time.