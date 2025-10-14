  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne jets off to Europe for offseason getaway with the Pirates phenom

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne jets off to Europe for offseason getaway with the Pirates phenom

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 14, 2025 01:24 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Having won the NL Rookie of the Year award after an incredible rookie season in 2024, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has taken his game to a whole new level in 2025, finishing the regular season with a 10-10 record, along with a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts.

Ad

Despite his best efforts, however, the Pittsburgh Pirates endured an extremely disappointing season, finishing bottom of the NL Central with a 71-91 record, failing to qualify for the postseason for the tenth year in a row.

As a result, Skenes' season effectively came to an end in late September, and the ace can afford to put his feet up and relax for a while before preparations for the 2026 season begin.

It appears the 23-year-old is putting the downtime to good use, spending plenty of time with his loved ones. On Monday, he took to Instagram to share a snap to his story featuring his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking at the image, it appears the couple were sitting at an airport, waiting to board a flight for an offseason getaway. Olivia Dunne later shared Skenes' story to her own profile, hinting at their destination with a series of Italian flag emojis.

"🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹" Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram story
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

Per sources, Paul and Olivia first crossed paths during their time at LSU, where both were student-athletes, as Skenes pitched for the baseball team, while Dunne competed for the Women's Gymnastics team.

Ad

They were reportedly introduced to each other by mutual friends. Bonding over their shared love for sports, the two quickly hit it off, and have been together ever since.

Olivia Dunne reflects on the year gone by with a "highlight reel" of Paul Skenes' 2025 season

Soon after Paul Skenes made his final start of the 2025 season against the Cincinnati Reds on September 24, his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, took to Instagram to reflect on another great year.

Ad
"2025 szn highlight reel❤️‍🔥😼" Olivia Dunne posted to Instagram
Ad

Though the his next big league appearance will be in 2026, Paul Skenes may still have a big win to celebrate before the year is up, as he is the overwhelming favorite to take home the NL Cy Young award come November.

If he does manage to accomplish the feat, he will be the first Pirates representative to win the prestigious prize since Doug Drabek won it in 1990, and only the third all-time.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications