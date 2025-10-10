  • home icon
  Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne teases boyfriend over dinner choice with hilarious fart sounds

Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne teases boyfriend over dinner choice with hilarious fart sounds

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 10, 2025 05:52 GMT
Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne teases boyfriend over dinner choice with hilarious fart sounds - Source: Getty

Pittsburgh Pirates' starting pitcher Paul Skenes is spending more time with his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, after the National League Central team failed to qualify for the postseason.

The two-time All-Star pitcher was seen helping his girlfriend with dinner in a latest TikTok post by Dunne on Wednesday. The former LSU gymnast didn't approve of Skenes' meal choice as he prepared hot dogs on a hot dog roller. She shared a clip of Skenes preparing hot dogs with fart noises playing in the background.

"The sound that plays in my head when my bf brings out the hot dog roller for dinner," Dunne wrote in a text on the clip.
While Dunne poked fun at the Pirates ace for choosing hot dogs for dinner, Skenes' choice could be influenced by the former LSU star's love for hot dogs. Dunne had admitted that she liked rating hot dogs at MLB ballparks.

"I am rating hot dogs at every stadium I go to," Dunne had said. "I honestly really like PNC Park, where Paul pitches."

With the MLB season over for the Pirates, Skenes has brought the PNC Park's staple food to Dunne's kitchen.

Paul Skenes helps girlfriend Olvia Dunne set up her bed at new Florida home

Last week, Olivia Dunne announced the acquisition of a new home in Jupiter, Florida. The Pirates pitcher helped the former LSU gymnast move into her new home.

In an Instagram story shared by Dunne this week, Paul Skenes was seen helping set up her new bed.

"Pov: you are just a girl trying to build a bed," Dunne captioned her story.

While Skenes is cooling off with his girlfriend at her new home, the Pirates pitcher was dialed in throughout the season. He earned his second consecutive All-Star start this season and ended the regular season with a MLB-best 1.97 ERA.

Although the Pirates failed to back their ace, the two-time All-Star is a strong candidate for the NL Cy Young award after missing out on the prize last season.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
