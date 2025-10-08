Paul Skenes goes shirtless to help girlfriend Olivia Dunne build her new bed in cute DIY moment

After the Pittsburgh Pirates failed to qualify for the postseason and their season concluded in September, All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes is spending more time away from the diamond.

Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, acquired a new apartment in Jupiter, Florida, earlier this month. The Pirates ace helped the former LSU gymnast set up her new place.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Skenes went shirtless to help Dunne set up her DIY bed at her new place.

"Pov: you are just a girl trying to build a bed," Dunne captioned her story, mentioning the location of her new home.

In another story, Dunne shared a glimpse of her unpacked stuff at her new house with a cutout of the former gymnast from her LSU days. The social media influencer who celebrated her 23rd birthday last week, retired from gymnastics after completing her four years with the LSU Tigers.

Earlier this year, Dunne had purchased a house in New York after a failed attempt to acquire New York Yankees icon Babe Ruth's place.

