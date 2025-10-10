  • home icon
  Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne embraces inner kid with carefree vibes in sky-toned outfit at new Florida home

Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne embraces inner kid with carefree vibes in sky-toned outfit at new Florida home

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 10, 2025 04:18 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne embraces inner kid with carefree vibes in sky-toned outfit at new Florida home - Source: Imagn

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is back in Florida following her new home purchase in Jupiter. Ever since she revealed her new home, the former LSU gymnast has continuously dropped content, whether to show furniture or to show the blissful surroundings.

On Thursday, Dunne shared a video where she is hanging from a tree like she did on uneven bars back when she was in the LSU gym. She is vibing to the song "Going Back to Cali" by The Notorious B.I.G. from the album Life After Death. Dunne is wearing a sky-toned outfit with pajamas and a same colored top.

Previously, Dunne shared poolside photos from her residence, while tagging Jupiter, Florida, suggesting she's officially settled into a residence in the Sunshine State.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne also purchased a new home in NYC

Coming out of New Jersey, Olivia Dunne has come a long way. After spending the last five years in Baton Rouge, she has finally gone home hunting and purchased in two cities. One in Jupiter, Florida and the other in New York, where she spends a lot of time during the year for various brand collaborations.

In September, Dunne's month-long pursuit for a new home finally came to an end as she posted a mirror selfie from her new place, tagging Manhattan, New York, and captioned it:

"first pic in my new apt."

According to People, Dunne was keen to acquire MLB legend Babe Ruth’s former co-op apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side (345 West 88th Street). She also made an all-cash offer, around $1.59–1.6 million. However, it was rejected by the co-op board, citing her fame driving unwarranted attention towards the building.

However, it was not before that Dunne and Skenes were already looking into how they were going to renovate the house with the help of an interior designer.

"The realtor was so confident, Paul and I went, I got an interior designer because I didn't want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth's apartment," she said.

But some things weren't just meant to be.

Edited by Krutik Jain
