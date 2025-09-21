Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares first peek inside her NYC apartment in sleek all-black fit

After months of searching, Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has finally bought a new apartment in New York City. Dunne used to live in Baton Rouge during her five seasons with the LSU Tigers' gymnastics team. After finishing her college career, she decided to move to the Big Apple, where she previously traveled a lot to fulfill her NIL commitments with several brands.

Ad

On Saturday, Dunne posted a mirror selfie from her brand new apartment in Manhattan. She took the selfie from what appears to be her modern bathroom, dressed in a sleek, form-fitting black dress. The post, tagged "Manhattan, New York," and she mentioned:

"first pic in my new apt."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Earlier, before the MLB trade deadline, when Olivia Dunne posted a TikTok video, sharing that she's in search of an apartment in NYC, it led to speculations among fans that Paul Skenes could be traded to the New York Yankees. To shut down those talks, the Pittsburgh Pirates had to come out and said the right-hander was untouchable.

Ad

Trending

Dunne had an NIL valuation of over $4 million when she graduated from LSU earlier this year. Due to a knee injury, she couldn't compete for the whole season, which saw the program repeat as SEC champions before falling short in an attempt to win back-to-back national championships.

Last week, she was in Baton Rouge for the first time since leaving college. There, she received her championship bling and afterwards she attended LSU's football game at Tiger Stadium against the Florida Gators. The home team won the game 20-10.

Ad

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne offered to purchase Babe Ruth's former apartment

According to People, Olivia Dunne made an all-cash offer (approximately S$1.59-1.6 million) to buy a historic co-op in Manhattan’s Upper West Side (345 West 88th Street), which was once owned by MLB legend Babe Ruth.

The unit is a three-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment. Ruth and his family lived there for 20 years (from 1920-1940).

Ad

Despite the all-cash offer, the co-op board denied her application initially. Dunne and Skenes had already talked to an interior designer to furnish the home.

"The realtor was so confident, Paul and I went, I got an interior designer because I didn't want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth's apartment," she said.

Now, as per the latest update, it seems Dunne has finally purchased an apartment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More