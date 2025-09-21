Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares first peek inside her NYC apartment in sleek all-black fit

After months of searching, Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has finally bought a new apartment in New York City. Dunne used to live in Baton Rouge during her five seasons with the LSU Tigers' gymnastics team. After finishing her college career, she decided to move to the Big Apple, where she previously traveled a lot to fulfill her NIL commitments with several brands.
On Saturday, Dunne posted a mirror selfie from her brand new apartment in Manhattan. She took the selfie from what appears to be her modern bathroom, dressed in a sleek, form-fitting black dress. The post, tagged "Manhattan, New York," and she mentioned:
"first pic in my new apt."
Earlier, before the MLB trade deadline, when Olivia Dunne posted a TikTok video, sharing that she's in search of an apartment in NYC, it led to speculations among fans that Paul Skenes could be traded to the New York Yankees. To shut down those talks, the Pittsburgh Pirates had to come out and said the right-hander was untouchable.
Dunne had an NIL valuation of over $4 million when she graduated from LSU earlier this year. Due to a knee injury, she couldn't compete for the whole season, which saw the program repeat as SEC champions before falling short in an attempt to win back-to-back national championships.
Last week, she was in Baton Rouge for the first time since leaving college. There, she received her championship bling and afterwards she attended LSU's football game at Tiger Stadium against the Florida Gators. The home team won the game 20-10.
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne offered to purchase Babe Ruth's former apartment
According to People, Olivia Dunne made an all-cash offer (approximately S$1.59-1.6 million) to buy a historic co-op in Manhattan’s Upper West Side (345 West 88th Street), which was once owned by MLB legend Babe Ruth.
The unit is a three-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment. Ruth and his family lived there for 20 years (from 1920-1940).
Despite the all-cash offer, the co-op board denied her application initially. Dunne and Skenes had already talked to an interior designer to furnish the home.
"The realtor was so confident, Paul and I went, I got an interior designer because I didn't want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth's apartment," she said.
Now, as per the latest update, it seems Dunne has finally purchased an apartment.