Olivia Dunne poses in zebra print dress with boyfriend Paul Skenes while making a special visit to LSU

Gymnast-turned-influencer Olivia Dunne posed in an impressive zebra print dress as she revisited her alma mater, the Louisiana State University. Dunne was accompanied by her boyfriend and fellow alumna, Paul Skenes.

Dunne uploaded some glimpses of her visit to the LSU alongside Skenes. In one of the photos uploaded on her Instagram story, Dunne was seen embracing Skenes as she visited the LSU arena.

Screengrab of Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

For the uninitiated, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes met each for the first time at the Louisiana State University. While Dunne represented the women's gymnastics team, Skenes had been transferred to the LSU Tigers from his erstwhile team, the Air Force Falcons.

Olivia Dunne previously posted a pic of herself in a lavender bikini top on her Instagram profile as she enjoyed a sunbath. The former LSU gymnast wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,

"Back in da boot"

Olivia Dunne had announced her retirement from collegiate gymnastics in April 2025, after the LSU Tigers couldn't proceed beyond the semifinal stage of the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships. Dunne had joined the LSU Tigers team in 2020 and had led the team to their maiden NCAA title last year.

When Olivia Dunne was denied Babe Ruth's apartment in New York

Olivia Dunne opens up about being denied Babe Ruth's apartment in New York [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne once shared her experience of being denied an apartment in New York. Interestingly, the aforementioned apartment was once owned by baseball legend George Herman Ruth, better known as 'Babe' Ruth.

In her video on her TikTok account posted earlier, Dunne mentioned,

“Guys, I'm so upset. So a few months ago, I decided I was going to make my first real estate purchase, which is so exciting. And I was going to get an apartment in New York City. But the gag was, it was Babe Ruth's apartment. I got an interior designer because I didn't want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth's apartment. That would be, like, criminal."

The gymnast further added,

"Then the week that I'm supposed to get my keys to my brand new apartment, I get a call: The co-op board denied me. So pretty much the people in the building voted to not have me live there, which is fine. Like, honestly, it wasn't financial. It could have been, for all I know, they could have been Alabama fans and I went to LSU. Like, I have no clue. Maybe they didn't want a public figure living there."

Olivia Dunne later purchased a home in Jupiter, Florida. The gymnast-turned-influencer shared the news with her followers on Instagram by uploading some snaps from the same.

