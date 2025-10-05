Olivia Dunne poses in striking blue outfit while revealing major life update after dreamy birthday celebrations

Olivia Dunne recently gave fans a major life update. Days after her dreamy birthday celebrations, the former gymnast posed in a striking blue outfit as she revealed that she is officially a new home owner.

Ad

Dunne is one of the best known gymnasts across America, having risen to fame while competing for the LSU Tigers in the NCAA. Over the years, the youngster has built a close relationship with her fans, often giving them updates about her day-to-day life.

Most recently, Olivia Dunne took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of herself posing for a mirror selfie in front of a pool, dressed in a striking blue sports bra and matching shorts. She captioned the story,

Ad

Trending

“New home 🏡.”

Via @livvydunne on Instagram

Dunne's life update comes days after she indulged in dreamy birthday celebrations with her boyfriend Paul Skenes as she turned 23.

Ad

When Olivia Dunne was denied Babe Ruth’s apartment in New York

Dunne at an Iowa State vs LSU meet (Image Source: Getty)

While Olivia Dunne is now officially a home owner in Jupiter, Florida, she previously ran into issues while purchasing a property. Earlier this year, the gymnast revealed that she had been looking to buy baseball legend Babe Ruth's apartment in New York, and she was so excited that she even hired an interior designer for the space.

Ad

“Guys, I'm so upset. So a few months ago, I decided I was going to make my first real estate purchase, which is so exciting. And I was going to get an apartment in New York City. But the gag was, it was Babe Ruth's apartment. I got an interior designer because I didn't want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth's apartment. That would be, like, criminal."

Ad

Dunne went on to add that her dreams were shattered when her bid for the apartment was rejected by the co-op board, explaining,

"Then the week that I'm supposed to get my keys to my brand new apartment, I get a call: The co-op board denied me. So pretty much the people in the building voted to not have me live there, which is fine. Like, honestly, it wasn't financial. It could have been, for all I know, they could have been Alabama fans and I went to LSU. Like, I have no clue. Maybe they didn't want a public figure living there."

Olivia Dunne first rose to fame in 2020 when she began sharing glimpses of her life as a student-athlete with fans. While the 23-year-old has since called time on her collegiate career she has continued to stay in the spotlight as she explores new adventures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More