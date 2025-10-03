Olivia Dunne poses with a bouquet of red roses while enjoying dream date with boyfriend Paul Skenes

As her boyfriend Paul Skenes concluded his second MLB season, Olivia Dunne was seen embracing their leisure time in New York City as she embarked on her 'dream date.' With Dunne's retirement from gymnastics in April and Skenes concluding his MLB season, both are prioritizing quality time with each other.
Dunne recently shared a few glimpses of their date on her Instagram stories, in one of which she is seen posing with a beautiful bouquet of red roses against the New York skyline. Dunne is seen wearing a black leather jacket, paired with golden hoops. She captioned the picture:
"My dream date...cute."
Further, she shared a picture of the Pittsburgh Pirates' pitcher facing towards the iconic Statue of Liberty and added a humorous take, writing:
"Hey lady stop staring at him."
The couple was also seen devouring caviar with butter, on which Dunne penned:
"Life is worth living."
Paul Skenes wrapped up his second season with a 1.97 ERA, becoming the first pirate to qualify for the ERA title after finishing the season with a sub-2.00 ERA. His sub-2.00 ERA made him the second pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA since Dwight Gooden in 1985. He concluded the season on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, when Dunne was seen cheering for him through the sidelines.
"We just have a good time and it's a two-way road" - Olivia Dunne on her relationship with Paul Skenes
Olivia Dunne reflected on her relationship with Paul Skenes, highlighting the freedom both give to each other for pursuing their own careers. While she is focused on building her career by seizing the non-gymnastics opportunities, Dunne mentioned that she enjoys attending Skenes' games.
"We don't restrict each other from doing things," she said. "I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything. He has a job to do and I have a job to do — I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize."
"So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road. I'm trying to go to as many baseball games as I can. I really just enjoy watching him and he's always on the go. He's an athlete, so I get it. I get the grind." (via people.com)
Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes made their relationship public in August 2023, after meeting on the LSU campus.